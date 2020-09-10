Dylan Boucher didn’t realize his journey would feature two years away from the sport he loves.
It wasn’t part of the plan.
Yet, he’ll tell you, it’s all worked out for the best.
Boucher, you see, graduated from high school in his native California in 2019, and spent the past year attending camps and working out with professional trainers with one goal in mind: He wanted to play college football.
He was presented with an opportunity to do that for Mount Marty University in Yankton, but there was a small catch: Boucher — and his fellow recruits for the school’s initial football recruiting class — wouldn’t take the field until 2021.
In other words, a second year away from the game.
“With a new program like this, we have a big gap; a big window, but it’s all for the better,” Boucher, a freshman defensive lineman, said before Wednesday’s MMU practice inside the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse.
It’s now been 17 months since Mount Marty announced it was adding football to its athletic lineup, and in that time, the new program has hired a coaching staff (led by Mike Woodley) and brought in an initial recruiting class of 42 players.
There are no games to prepare for this fall, but the Lancers are still on the field: They are in their third week of a 30-practice schedule.
“I couldn’t be more grateful for such a blessed spot to have something to start rolling and get back into the groove,” said Boucher, who hails from Orangevale, California.
Next fall may feel more like five years away, but the players insist the year of preparation is all for the best.
Just ask Davian Guajardo, a freshman quarterback from Denton, Texas.
“I think it’s beneficial for all of us,” he said. “It gives us an advantage, I think. Not a lot of programs are practicing every day, but we’re getting used to what we’re going to have next year.”
Ultimately, that’s the point of the fall practices.
The Lancers wouldn’t have been ready to play games.
Instead, they want to be ready — mostly physically through regular workouts this fall — for what’s headed their way a year from now when they begin a Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) schedule.
“I’m enjoying it, because I know how hard it is to win with freshmen,” Woodley said.
Woodley was hired away from Grand View University (Iowa), where he spent 11 seasons building a new program into an NAIA powerhouse. Grand View began playing football in 2008, but was in the NAIA playoffs by year four and later won the national championship in 2013.
In that situation, Woodley and his coaching staff were tasked with recruiting players in 2007 who would take the field the following season as freshmen — Grand View started 19 freshmen that first season in 2008 and finished with a 2-8 record.
The recruitment process was certainly different this time around, though.
Woodley and his staff were not bringing in players who would be forced to take the field the following year. They were instead talking to prospective recruits about making history for a new program that, yes, wouldn’t play until 2021.
Davian Guajardo, a freshman quarterback from Denton, Texas, remembers those conversations well.
“Honestly, I was skeptical when I was first thinking about it, but then coach (Grant) Rohach reminded me that it’s better for the team,” Guajardo said. “We can all build off the momentum for that first season.
“It sounded good, so I came here.”
So too did many others, from all corners of the country.
Mount Marty’s initial class features players from South Dakota (2), Nebraska (2), Iowa (4), Florida (4), Texas (15), California (11), Georgia (2), Hawaii (2), Colorado (1), Alabama (1) and Louisiana (1). The two South Dakota recruits are Yankton High School graduates Rex Ryken and Justin Cap.
It’s not all freshmen, either: There are a handful of transfers.
Now that they’re all together, everyone is on the same page as the Lancers continue their fall practices — they’ll also practice in the spring.
“It’s a special family feeling, especially with everyone in the same boat,” Boucher said. “I know a lot of guys came here for the reason that it’s a new program.
“We have so much potential and we get to write history.”
As difficult as it may be to see teams across the GPAC open their seasons on Saturday, the Lancers know there will be opportunities to further ready themselves, according to Guajardo.
“Then again, we can still watch those teams and see what they do and see their tendencies,” he said. “We won’t have to worry too much about what they’re going to do against us.”
In addition to its roster this fall, Mount Marty plans to hopefully bring in a few transfer offensive linemen and will then bolster its roster with another recruiting class next fall, according to Woodley.
“Hopefully we’ll have enough success next year,” he said.
The Lancers will open the 2021 season at home (Sept. 4) against Dakota Wesleyan, and will then play consecutive road games at Jamestown and Morningside.
“We’ll find out real quick how we’re going to be,” Woodley said.
For now, though, the Lancers can’t get ahead of themselves.
“Sometimes I think about it, that it feels like we’re about to get into it, but really, it’s a year away,” Guajardo said.
“It’s going to take some patience here.”
