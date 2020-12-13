GREGORY — Winner held off Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon for top honors in the Burke-Gregory Invitational wrestling tournament, held Saturday in Gregory.
Winner scored 163.5 points, finishing ahead of BHSA (148) and host Burke-Gregory (134). For Winner, Maxton Brozik (106), Karson Keiser (113), Aaron Gilchrist (138) and Riley Orel (152) won titles.
BHSA was led by titles from Tyler Tjeerdsma (120), Isaac Crownover (160), Jordan Gall (195) and Britney Rueb (girls’ 100). Brock Kotalik (106) and Jackson Caba (126) each finished second, with Turner Nicholson (182) and D.J. Rueb (285) each placing third.
Viborg-Hurley scored 37 points to place eighth, led by a 220-pound title from Garrett Dangel (220) and runner-up finish from heavyweight Collin Graves. The Cougar girls’ wrestlers fared well, claiming the top three spots in the 170-up division (Hope Orr, Gia Miller, Emma Murray), as well as a runner-up finish from Morgan Lee (132-152).
Marion-Freeman finished with 21 points, led by fourth place finishes from Riley Tschetter (106) and Stewart Taylor (132).
Faulkton Inv.
FAULKTON — Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes cruised to the team title of the Faulkton Invitational wrestling tournament, held Saturday.
KWLPG scored 257 points. Clark-Willow Lake was a distant second with 163 points.
For KWLPG, Kasen Konstanz (113), Kyler Konstanz (126), Chase Varilek (132), Grayson Hanson 9152), Holden Havlik (160), Spencer Hanson (182), Levi Nightingale (195) and Kameron Styles (285) each won titles. Iden Myers (120) placed second, Jayden Kahler (170) and Johnny Lenz (106) each placed third, and Joey Baas (145) finished fourth in the victory.
Ken Ruml Inv.
HOWARD — Host Howard claimed top honors in the Ken Ruml Invitational wrestling tournament, held Saturday.
Howard finished with 157.5 points, well ahead of McCook Central-Montrose (130). For Howard, Riley Genzlinger (132), Lane Miller (152) and John Callies (160) won titles, with four other Tigers finishing second in their divisions.
Parker was third with 112 points, led by a title from Charlie Patten (195) and a runner-up finish from Geoff Dunkelberger (285). Tanner Preheim (120) and Jake Stone (160) each finished third, and Riley Pankratz (113), Hudson Eldeen (126), Andrew Even (132), Jack Even (152) and Logan Bridges (170) each finished fourth for the Pheasants.
Parkston placed fourth with 96.5 points, led by titles from Gavin Braun (106), Wyatt Anderson (113) and Porter Neugebauer (126). Noah Mahoney (160) placed second and Carter Sommer (120) finished fourth for the Trojans.
Wagner finished eighth with 66.5 points, led by a 120-pound title from Jhett Breen. Nolan Dvorak (182) placed second, Bradyn Lhotak (138) finished third and Riley Roberts (145) placed fourth for the Red Raiders.
Also winning titles were Jackson Remmers (138), Kade Grocott (170) and Jacobi Krouse (182) of MCM, Porter Jensen (145) and Ethan Nehlich (220) of Tri-Valley and Kellen Cassidy (285) of Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney.
Stanton Inv.
STANTON, Neb. — David City rolled to top honors in the Stanton Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday.
David City finished with 217.5 points, with Norfolk Catholic a distant second at 115.5. For David City, Zach Bongers (113), Simon Schindler (120), Harley Eickmeier (145), Clayton Harris (152), Tre Daro (170), Dylan Vodicka (182), James Escamilla (220) and Jake Ingwersen (285) won titles.
Hartington Cedar Catholic placed third in the 13-team event, scoring 82 points. For the Trojans, Kerby Hochstein (138) and Conner Hochstein (152) led the way with runner-up finishes. Keegan Carl (106), Tavious Pinkelman (120), Cole Steffensen (132) and Kyle Lemme (182) each placed third. Korth Kale (160) finished fifth on the day.
Rapid City Inv.
RAPID CITY — Beresford-Alcester-Hudson went 1-3 in the duals portion of the Rapid City Invitational wrestling tournament, held Saturday.
Pierre downed BAH 66-6, with Alex Jensen (220) and Logan Serck (152) scoring victories.
Spearfish bounced BAH 57-21. For BAH, Robert Watkins (138) won by a pin in the effort.
Mitchell beat BAH 54-25. For BAH, Jensen (220) and Watkins (138) won by pin.
BAH finished the day with a 60-18 rout of Douglas. Chris Wirth (285), Serck (152) and Landon Schurch (195) won by pin in the effort.
Westerner Inv.
AKRON, Iowa — South O’Brien ran away with team honors at the Jim Henrich Westerner Invitational wrestling tournament, held Saturday in Akron, Iowa.
South O’Brien scored 229.5 points, finishing well ahead of Sioux Center (195) and Akron-Westfield (163). For South O’Brien, Osvaldo Ocampo (113), Coy DeBoer (126), Cason Johannes (145), Jarrett Roos (160) and Mason Warnke (170) won titles.
Ponca scored 42 points to finish ninth. For Ponca, Hunter Bennett (170) led the way with a third place finish. Matt Logue (195) finished fourth, and Grant Sprakel (106) and Miguel Balvantin (220) each placed sixth in the event.
Creighton finished with 25 points on the day. R.J. Wilmes (160) and Sam Vortherms (182) each placed fourth for the Bulldogs, with Layci Condon (113) placing sixth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.