VERMILLION — South Dakota men’s basketball head coach Todd Lee announced the addition of Erik Oliver to the 2021-22 roster Wednesday. Oliver transfers to USD from Laramie County Community College in Wyoming.
“First and foremost, Erik is an outstanding young man who will only enhance the great culture we have already set here at USD,” Lee said. “He’s a great student and a hard worker on and off the court.”
The 6’1 guard from Cheyenne, Wyoming, played his high school for Rusty Horsley at Cheyenne East. As a Thunderbird Oliver was a three-time all-state and all-conference selection, Eastern Conference Player of the Year, Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year. He left as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,789 points.
As a freshman at Laramie County CC, Oliver started in 28 games and led the team in scoring with 19.8 points per game. He also averaged 3.3 rebounds per game and 1.5 assists per game in 2019-20. Against Northwest, his freshman season he broke the program record for points in a game with 51. This past season Oliver led the team in scoring once again with 20.9 points per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from deep.
Oliver plans to study psychology at USD and will have three years of eligibility left.
“Erik’s ability to score at all three levels is what jumped out to our staff right away,” Lee said. “He’s a strong guard who is exceptional when getting to his left hand. Erik makes great decisions with the ball in his hand and we expect him to make an immediate impact on our program.”
