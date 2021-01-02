SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Briar Cliff built an 18-point halftime lead and sustained that margin in a 94-75 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball action Saturday afternoon in Sioux City, Iowa.
The teams came into the day tied in the GPAC standings, but Briar Cliff (8-7, 5-5) put five players in double figures to cruise to the win.
Andrew Gibb was a perfect 5-of-5 from the field to lead the hometown Chargers with 17 points, while Jaden Kleinhesselink added 15 points and six rebounds. Nick Hoyt scored 14 points, Ethan Freidel had 11 points and Cody Hicks added 10 points.
After the game was tied 15-15 in the opening eight minutes, Briar Cliff surged to a 53-35 halftime lead.
Jailen Billings scored 23 points to lead Mount Marty (7-8, 4-6), while Jonah Larson had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Elijah Pappas added 10 points and eight rebounds, and Kade Stearns contributed eight points.
Mount Marty will play an exhibition Monday night at South Dakota State in Brookings. The Lancers will return to GPAC action Wednesday night at home against Northwestern.
MOUNT MARTY (7-8, 4-6 GPAC)
Jailen Billings 9-19 1-2 23; Will Turner 0-0 0-0 0; Marcus Edwards 3-5 0-0 7; Allen Wilson 1-2 0-0 2; Elijah Pappas 4-13 0-1 10; Saba Gvedashvili 0-0 0-0 0; Luke Ronsiek 2-7 0-0 4; Kade Stearns 3-9 0-0 8; Lincoln Jordre 2-2 0-0 4; Chase Altenburg 0-0 0-0 0; Jonah Larson 4-6 5-6 14; Keegan Savary 1-2 1-1 3. TOTALS 29-65 7-10 75.
BRIAR CLIFF (8-7, 5-5 GPAC)
Wil Johnson 1-1 0-0 3; Quinn Vesey 2-7 1-2 6; Conner Groves 3-8 0-0 8; Jaden Kleinhesselink 6-14 2-3 15; Jake Carley 0-0 0-0 0; Carson Kruger 0-0 0-0 0; Andrew Gibb 5-5 4-4 17; Quinten Vasa 2-4 4-5 8; Chris Morales 0-0 2-2 2; Ethan Freidel 4-9 0-0 11; Nick Hoyt 5-13 0-0 14; Codey Hicks 4-5 2-2 10. TOTALS 32-66 15-18 94.
Half — BC 53-35. Three-Pointers — BC 15-36 (Hoyt 4-12, Gibb 3-3, Freidel 3-7, Groves 2-6, Johnson 1-1, Vesey 1-1, Kleinhesselink 1-3, Vasa 0-1), MMU 10-32 (Billings 4-10, Pappas 2-6, Stearns 2-7, Larson 1-2, Edwards 1-3, Ronsiek 0-4). Total Rebounds — MMU 37 (Larson 10), BC 36 (Vesey 8). Assists — BC 17 (three with 3), MMU 12 (Billings 3, Pappas 3). Turnovers — MMU 11, BC 7. Personal Fouls — MMU 18, BC 12. Fouled Out — None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.