Two sportscasters and a sportswriter from the Yankton area have been named finalists for statewide awards, as selected by the National Sports Media Association.
John Thayer of Coyote Sports Properties and Bryce Ladwig of KYNT Radio are among the eight finalists for Sportscaster of the Year. James D. Cimburek of the Yankton Press & Dakotan is one of six finalists for Sportswriter of the Year.
Cimburek won the honor in 2013. Among the other finalists, Ryan Deal (605 Sports) is a three-time winner (2017-19), while Roger Merriam (Watertown Public Opinion) has been honored twice (2007, 2012). Other finalists include Alex Dodd and Matt Case of the Rapid City Journal, and Michael McCleary of the Argus Leader. Matt Zimmer of the Argus Leader won in 2021.
Ladwig and Thayer are joined on the Sportscaster finalist list by Brian Oakland (Dakota Radio Group, Pierre), Jay Elsen (Midco Sports), Jeff Duffy (Performance Radio, Huron), Mark Ovenden (Dakota News Now), Steve Ammerman (KZZI-FM, Spearfish) and Tanner Castora (KELO-TV). Duffy was honored in 2007 and 2014.
Winners will be announced in early January.
