SIOUX FALLS — Mitchell posted three of the four low scores to win a girls’ golf quadrangular on Thursday at Willow Run Golf Course.
The match marked the season opener for Yankton after two previous events were cancelled.
Mitchell finished ahead of the field, scoring 336 as a team. Harrisburg was second at 369, followed by Yankton (379) and Sioux Falls Washington (409).
Mitchell’s Masy Mock earned medalist honors, shooting a 76. Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa was second at 78, followed by Mitchell’s Quinn Dannenbring (81) and Allison Meyerink (82).
Yankton’s Halle Stephenson and Jillian Eidsness tied for fifth, each shooting 91. Also for the Gazelles, Tatum Hohenthaner shot 97 and Morgan Sundleaf carded a 100.
Also for the Gazelles, Madison Ryken shot 111, Gracie Brockberg carded a 112, Elsie Larson shot 122 and Lizzy Schwartz shot 133.
Yankton opens the home portion of its season on Monday, hosting O’Gorman in a dual. Start time is 1 p.m. at Fox Run Golf Course.
TEAM SCORES: Mitchell 336, Harrisburg 369, Yankton 379, S.F. Washington 409
INDIVIDUAL: 1, Masy Mock M 76; 2, Reese Jansa H 78; 3, Quinn Dannenbring M 81; 4, Allison Meyerink M 82; 5, Halle Stephenson Y 91; 6, Jillian Eidsness Y 91; 7, Mattie Weidenbach H 93; 8, Meg Cristoffels W 95; 9, Mya Johnson H 96; 10, Tatum Hohenthaner Y 97; 11, Lara Widstrom M 97; 12, Maddie Childs M 97; 13, Ella Flippin M 99; 14, Morgan Sundleaf Y 100; 15, Miranda Schlekeway W 101; 16, Izzy Driscoll H 102; 17, Brinly Sanderson H 104; 18, Sam Brockhouse W 104; 19, Jaylie Reints M 105; 20, Emma Wolff W 109; 21, Madison Ryken Y 111; 22, Gracie Brockberg Y 112; 23, Rylee Karst H 114; 24, Katelyn Richardson W 120; 25, Elsie Larson Y 122; 26, Emily Moody M 124; 27, Maya Theeler W 125; 28, Hailey Mann W 127; 29, Lizzy Schwartz Y 133
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.