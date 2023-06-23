BERESFORD — Hayden Christopherson tossed a five-inning one-hitter, striking out three, as Vermillion downed Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in 16-under baseball action on Friday.
Carter Hansen went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI to lead Vermillion. Mike Roob doubled and singled. Tate Hage, Ryne Chapman and Connor Peterson each doubled. Grant Roerig, Christopherson and Karson Preister each had a hit in the victory.
Espyn Klungseth had the lone hit for the Black Sox.
Ethan Bovill took the loss.
Centerville 16s 11, EPJ Jr. Legion 7
CENTERVILLE — The Centerville 16-under team outlasted the Elk Point-Jefferson American Legion Junior team 11-7 in youth baseball action on Friday.
Noah Schoenfelder had a hit and three RBI for Centerville. Alec Austin, Tucker Martz, Ethan Bobzin, Miles Eide, Lincoln Mansfield and Gage Schoellerman each had a hit in the victory.
Landon Johnsen had a hit and two RBI for EPJ. Wyatt Herrity, Leland Mick and Gunner Ewing each had a hit in the effort.
Three different Centerville pitchers threw in the victory, with Eide striking out five in his two innings of work. Martz had four strikeouts in three innings, while Austin had three strikeouts in two innings of work.
Johnsen took the loss, striking out four in his three innings of work. Ben Prouty struck out three in two innings of relief.
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Hartington built an early 6-0 lead on the way to an 11-5 victory over Wayne in the Wakefield Pony League baseball tournament, Friday in Wakefield, Nebraska.
Hunter Bensen went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and two RBI for Hartington. Micah Cattau doubled and singled. Gavin Klug also had two hits. Grady Haberer, Tate Fischer and Will Feilmeier each had a hit in the victory.
Bodie Hochstein picked up the win, with Klug striking out two in three innings of shutout relief.
BERESFORD — Vermillion scored on a Corbin Heckens triple in the top of the seventh to rally to a 10-9 victory over Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in 14-under baseball action on Friday.
Heckens went 3-for-4 with two RBI for Vermillion. Cooper Reiser doubled twice. Ryne Chapman had two hits and two RBI. Padraig Fulton and Duke Job each had a hit in the victory.
Ashton Oberle doubled and singled, and Ben Seeley doubled for B-AH. Evan Haak had a hit and two RBI. Owen Serck and Kasen Voss each had a hit for the Black Sox.
Reise Pittman picked up the win in relief, striking out two in his 1 1/3 innings of work. Seeley took the loss in relief.
LENNOX — Lennox earned a 17-2 victory over Dakota Valley in 14-under baseball action on Friday.
Tyce Emrich tripled for Dakota Valley. Tate Cornelsen and Seth Reinhardt each had a hit in the effort.
Braydon Anderson took the loss.
Platte-Geddes 11, Chamberlain 1
CHAMBERLAIN — Platte-Geddes’ Maddux Van Zee went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI in an 11-1 victory over Chamberlain in 14-under baseball action on Friday.
Bentley Veurink had two hits for Platte-Geddes. Tommy Nelson, Kenyon Kuiper, Kyler Strand, Dalton Ebel and Ryker Nachtigal each had a hit in the victory.
Maddux Van Zee pitched four innings, striking out two, for the win. Manny Van Zee pitched a scoreless fifth.
NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley 13-under baseball team earned a sweep of South Sioux City on Friday.
Dakota Valley claimed a 15-6 victory in the opener.
Jacob Long-Rud and Matthew Bryan each had two hits for Dakota Valley. Jaxon Dice had a hit and three RBI, Landen Adams had a hit and two RBI, and Breckyn Gonzalez and Tony Pederson each had a hit in the victory.
Bryan pitched four innings, striking out eight, for the victory.
In the nightcap, Dakota Valley survived South Sioux’s seven-run fifth inning to claim a 13-11 victory.
Long-Rud had a hit and three RBI for Dakota Valley. Cole Brown and Pederson each had a hit for the Panthers, who took advantage of 13 walks in the contest.
Vaughn Hoffman struck out seven batters in three shutout innings for the victory.
