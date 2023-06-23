BERESFORD — Hayden Christopherson tossed a five-inning one-hitter, striking out three, as Vermillion downed Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in 16-under baseball action on Friday.

Carter Hansen went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI to lead Vermillion. Mike Roob doubled and singled. Tate Hage, Ryne Chapman and Connor Peterson each doubled. Grant Roerig, Christopherson and Karson Preister each had a hit in the victory.

