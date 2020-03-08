SIOUX FALLS — Marlon Stewart once again sent shockwaves through the Summit League.
This time, though, on the big stage.
When it mattered the absolute most.
The senior guard for North Dakota swished a pull-up jumper with 10 seconds remaining to help the Fighting Hawks upset third-seeded South Dakota 74-71 in Sunday night’s tournament quarterfinals in Sioux Falls.
Nobody in the Premier Center was surprised that he was the guy taking the shot, but he nonetheless stunned the mostly red-clad spectators.
“I just wanted to get the best possible shot for our team, whether it was me or someone shooting a three,” Stewart said.
And for the second time in a month, it was a jumper by Stewart in the closing seconds that sent UND to a win — he did the same last month in Grand Forks.
It begged the question after Sunday’s latest shot: How is he so clutch?
“He’s a good player,” UND head coach Paul Sather said, with a smile.
“He’s a senior; has a lot of experience. He’s just a very good player.”
He also ended the season for the Coyotes (20-12), who suffered a first-round loss in the tournament for the second year in a row.
And so, to the surprise of everyone across the league, both South Dakota and South Dakota State are out in the first round.
North Dakota advances to tonight’s (Monday) 8:30 p.m. semifinals against Purdue Fort Wayne.
Thanks to another Stewart clutch shot.
“That’s really what March is, guys making plays like that,” USD senior Tyler Hagedorn said. “Marlon has been making plays like that for the past couple weeks now, and it was at the right moment.”
Unfortunately for a veteran USD squad, it also ended their bid for a trip to the NCAA Tournament.
That’s what made the loss even harder, according to head coach Todd Lee — his squad has five seniors: Hagedorn, Triston Simpson, Cody Kelley, Brandon Armstrong and Tyler Peterson.
“You want to send them out the right way,” Lee said.
“I’ve been doing this for 30 years, but it doesn’t always work that way, and that’s what’s hard.”
Even before Stewart pulled up from about 17 feet away, the Coyotes had already put themselves in danger of an upset by not making a basket since the 5:00 mark.
Out of a timeout following the Stewart jumper, USD got the ball to Petersen who raced down the court and put up a runner from about four feet away with three seconds though.
It bounced off the back of the rim, though, and UND was fouled. Brady Danielson then made two free throws to ice the win.
“That’s a shot I work on seven days a week, so I feel good about it,” Peterson said. “I’d shoot it again.”
Prior to Peterson’s missed shot, there were also plenty of missed opportunities for the Coyotes in the final five minutes.
They missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw on the same possession with 1:38 remaining and were then called for an offensive foul with 25 seconds left.
“We had some decent looks,” Lee said.
“I’ll have to go home and watch the film, but obviously we didn’t score well down the stretch.”
The same was true in the early stages, as well.
When it looked like defense might be a major issue for the Coyotes early on, its defense ended up being the saving grace.
Fortunately for USD.
The Fighting Hawks roared out of the gates to a 21-7 start, but later went through 1-of-15 cold stretch. With the door open, the Coyotes barged through — they briefly led 35-34, and then pushed the game to a 38-38 tie at halftime.
A spurt by Hagedorn gave USD an 11-point lead with 15:01 remaining, but the Fighting Hawks stormed back to take a 70-69 lead with 2:15 remaining.
Hagedorn led USD with 17 points and eight rebounds, while junior Stanley Umude had 15 points and five rebounds. Peterson added 14 points and Kelley had 12 points.
Asked about any potential for some kind of other postseason opportunity (NIT, CBI or CIT), Lee said he would have to talk to his players and the administration.
“You go through this and it is tough right now because you don’t want to be talking about because guys are heart broken,” Lee said.
