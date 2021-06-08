KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mount Marty catcher Billy Hancock has been named a second-team All-American for baseball, announced by the NAIA on Tuesday.
Hancock, the Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Year, led the Lancers in batting average (.429), home runs (16), runs batted in (53) and slugging percentage (.844). He finished the season with 63 hits, including nine doubles and two triples.
Defensively, Hancock posted a .988 fielding percentage, with just four errors in 48 games played. He threw out 14 of 42 would-be base stealers.
Hancock helped lead the Lancers to a 29-19 record, 16-11 in the GPAC.
The Press & Dakotan will have more on this story later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.