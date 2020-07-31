CORSICA — Parkston used a pair of home runs to beat Dimock-Emery 7-4 on Friday, earning the final state tournament berth out of District 5B.
Spencer Lucas and Jeff Harris each had two hits, including a home run, and two RBI for Parkston. Dan Bonte also had two hits in the win.
Doug Sudbeck doubled and singled for Dimock-Emery. Phil Johnson had two hits and two RBI.
Jared Donahue pitched 6 1/3 innings, striking out eight, for the win. Johnson took the loss, striking out eight in a complete game effort.
DIMOCK-EMERY 200 000 200 — 4 7 3
PARKSTON 030 004 00X — 7 11 1
Phil Johnson and Sam Michels; Jared Donahue, Brady Nolz (7) and Dillon Stadlman
