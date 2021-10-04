BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge put two golfers in the top six to finish second in the District C-3 Girls’ Golf Tournament, Monday at Fair Play Golf Course in Battle Creek.
West Point-Beemer won the team title with a 397, followed by LCC (410) and O’Neill (412). All three qualified for state as a team.
West Point-Beemer senior Brook Diekemper shot a 84 to earn medalist honors, six strokes better than LCC junior Sarah Karnes (90). Junior Delaney Hall tied for sixth for the Bears, shooting a 98.
Also for LCC, Hope Swanson shot 107 and Maddy Graham carded a 115.
Hartington Cedar Catholic finished seventh as a team, shooting 489. Crofton placed 10th with a 523.
