VERMILLION — South Dakota true freshmen Myles Harden and Carson Camp have been voted to the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer Team announced Friday by the league office. The team names just 10 players on each side of the football.
Harden, a cornerback from Miami Gardens, Florida, earned honorable mention all-MVFC honors Thursday. He led the Valley and ranked second nationally in passes defended. Harden picked off two passes in his collegiate debut in leading the Coyotes to an upset of Illinois State. He totaled seven pass breakups in four games and finished with 16 tackles, all of which were solo stops.
Camp is the first freshman quarterback to start a season opener in recorded history at USD. Hailing from Bloomington, Illinois, Camp was the Valley’s second-leading passer and ranked 16th nationally at 241 yards per game. He is one of just two quarterbacks in the conference to average more than 200 yards passing. He completed 82-of-130 passes for 967 yards in four games. Camp accounted for all three touchdowns in the Coyotes’ 27-21 upset at Illinois State in his collegiate debut.
(0) comments
