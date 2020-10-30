BRIDGEPORT, Neb. — The Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans made the long drive worth the trip.
They blanked Bridgeport 21-0 in Friday afternoon’s opening round of the Nebraska Class C2 football playoffs in Bridgeport.
No other stats were reported from the game.
Cedar Catholic (8-2) will now face Oakland-Craig — a 44-14 win Friday over Crofton — in next Friday’s quarterfinal game.
D2: Kenesaw 64, Allen 20
ALLEN, Neb. — Tyson Denkert rushed for 276 yards and four touchdowns as Kenesaw routed Allen 64-20 in the second round of the Nebraska Class D2 football playoffs on Friday in Allen.
Trey Kennedy added 47 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for Kenesaw, which built a 50-14 halftime lead. The defense recorded five sacks.
No stats were available for Allen.
KENESAW 26 24 6 8 — 64
ALLEN 8 6 0 6 — 20
