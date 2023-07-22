PAPILLION, Neb. — Yankton Fury Black and Yankton Fury Red each remained alive in bracket play in the USA Softball Northern Nationals 18-Under ‘B’ Tournament, Saturday in Papillion, Nebraska.
Fury Black opened with back-to-back wins, including a 6-3 victory over in-town rival Fury Red, before dropping a decision to Fusion Synergy to end the day.
Fury Red won back-to-back elimination games, including one over Yankton Fury Fire, to stay alive.
The tournament concludes today (Sunday).
Fusion Synergy 6, Fury Black 4
Fusion Synergy surged in the middle innings to upend Yankton Fury Black 6-4 on Saturday.
Camryn Koletzky had two hits for Yankton. Peighton James, Chandler Cleveland, Jenaya Cleveland, Madison Girard and Megan Tramp each had a hit in the effort.
Chandler Cleveland took the loss.
Fury Red 9, Cheyenne Extreme 1
Yankton Fury Red scored five runs in the first inning on the way to a 9-1 victory over Cheyenne Extreme on Saturday.
Makayla Hudson went 3-for-3 with two doubles and five RBI for Yankton. Logan Miller also had three hits. Brooklyn Townsend posted two hits. Bailey Vitek doubled and Regan Garry added a hit in the victory.
Bailey Sample picked up the win, striking out four in the five-inning contest.
Fury Black 12, Tri-State Titans 4
Yankton Fury Black pounded the Tri-State Titans 12-4 on Saturday.
Jenaya Cleveland went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI for Yankton. Madison Girard had three hits and three RBI. Chandler Cleveland doubled and singled, driving in two. Megan Tramp doubled, driving in two. Peighton James, Trinity Bietz, Kaylie Heiner and Tori Hansen each had a hit in the victory.
Heiner picked up the win, striking out four in the six-inning contest.
Fury Red downed Fury Fire 14-1 in an all-Yankton elimination game on Saturday.
Annika Gordon went 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBI, and Elle Feser went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Yankton. Brooklyn Townsend also had two hits and two RBI. Logan Miller and Regan Garry each had two hits. Makayla Hudson doubled, driving in two. Bailey Vitek had a hit and two RBI, and Paige Hatch added a hit in the victory.
Brenna Dann, Keyara “Lucky” Mason and Shaelynn Puckett each had a hit for Fire.
Bailey Sample picked up the win, striking out three. Emma Wiese took the loss, striking out three.
Fury Black built a 6-1 lead and held on for a 6-3 victory over Fury Red in an all-Yankton showdown on Saturday morning.
Trinity Bietz went 3-for-4 with a triple, and Chandler Cleveland had a double, a single and two RBI for Yankton. Kaylie Heiner and Tori Hansen each had two hits. Camryn Koletzky and Megan Tramp each had a hit in the victory.
For Red, Makayla Hudson doubled and singled. Logan Miller, Paige Hatch and Regan Garry each had a hit.
Chandler Cleveland picked up the win, striking out three in the six-inning contest. Bailey Sample took the loss, striking out six.
Tri-State Titans 8, Fury Fire 0
The Tri-State Titans handed Yankton Fury Fire their first setback of bracket play with an 8-0 decision on Saturday morning.
Maddie Courtright had two hits for Yankton. Emma Kirby also had a hit.
Courtright took the loss, striking out seven.
