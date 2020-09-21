DELL RAPIDS — Tea Area claimed top honors in the Dakota XII Conference Boys’ Golf Tournament, Monday at Rocky Run Golf Course in Dell Rapids.
The Titans finished at 320, beating out Lennox (333) and Sioux Falls Christian (337). Vermillion was fifth at 344. Dakota Valley (359) was eighth and Elk Point-Jefferson (362) was ninth in the 11-team event.
Dakota Valley’s Paul Bruns earned medalist honors with a 2-over 73. Trey Even of West Central was second at 75. Dalton Plucker of Lennox and Keeton Newborg of Tea Area tied for third at 76.
TEAM SCORES: Tea Area 320, Lennox 333, Sioux Falls Christian 337, West Central 342, Vermillion 344, Madison 350, Tri-Valley 358, Dakota Valley 359, Elk Point-Jefferson 362, Dell Rapids 369, Canton 370
TOP 15: 1, Paul Bruns, Tea Area 73; 2, Trey Even, West Central 75; t3, Keeton Newborg, Tea Area 76; t3, Dalton Plucker, Lennox 76; 5, Eric Munson, Tea Area 77; t6, Hunter Lavin, Vermillion 81; t6, Braden Eimers, Madison 81; 8, Josh Leiseth, Tri-Valley 82; t9, Eddie Unruh, Tea Area 83; t9, Konnor Gayle, Lennox 83; t9, Brendon VanBeek, S.F. Christian 83 83; t9, Landon Geary, Elk Point-Jefferson 83; t13, Cooper Leslie, Tea Area 84; t13, Andrew Dykstra, S.F. Christian 84; t15, Brodie VandenBrink, S.F. Christian 85; t15, Eli Anema, S.F. Christian 85
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.