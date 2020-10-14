PLATTE — Freeman Academy-Marion, led by medalist Titus Roesler, won the boys’ title at the Region 3B Cross Country Meet, held Wednesday in Platte.
Roesler won the 5,000-meter event in 17:33.00, pulling past Bon Homme’s Nate Hall (18:16.91), Freeman Academy-Marion’s Tavis Schroeder (18:37.31) was third.
FA-M finished with 15 points, with Thalen Schroeder (11th, 19:35.41) and Tim Epp (18th, 19:55.28) also finishing in the top 20.
Platte-Geddes was second with 23 points, led by Nate Whalen (5th, 18:50.78) and Collin Engebretson (6th, 18:51.78). Gavin Gustad (19:41.62) was 12th for the Black Panthers.
Also qualifying for state in the boys’ race were Kadeyn Ulmer of Menno (19:43.69), Peter Backes (20:00.97) of Andes Central-Dakota Christian and Tyler Tjeerdsma (20:06.15) of Avon.
Led by medalist Hallie Person (19:37.25), Burke edged Kimball-White Lake 18 to 19 for the girls’ team title. Platte-Geddes also qualified for state, finishing third with 28 points.
For Platte-Geddes, Katie Holter (21:33.24) was sixth, Kelly Sondgeroth (21:39.12) was 7th and Calli Slaba (22:30.34) was 17th.
Ashton Massey (11th, 22:08.28) and Morgan Edelman (13th, 22:19.09) of Menno, Isabella Brouwer (14th, 22:21.44) and Lexi Schoenfelder (20th, 22:39.00) of Andes Central-Dakota Christian, and Peyton Hellman (19th, 22:34.66) of Bon Homme also qualified for state in the girls’ race.
The top three teams and top 20 individual runners in each race qualify for the South Dakota State Meet, Oct. 24 in Rapid City.
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES (Top 3 Qualify): Freeman Academy-Marion 15, Platte-Geddes 23, Mitchell Christian 31, Kimball-White Lake 39, Gregory 49, Bon Homme 58, Menno 60, Burke 81, Bridgewater-Emery 101, Hanson 109, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 111
STATE QUALIFIERS (Top 20): 1, Titus Roesler, Freeman Academy-Marion 17:33.00; 2, Nate Hall, Bon Homme 18:16.91; 3, Tavin Schroeder, Freeman Academy-Marion 18:37.31; 4, Nathanael Anderberg, Mitchell Christian 18:50.15; 5, Nate Whalen, Platte-Geddes 18:50.78; 6, Collin Engebretson, Platte-Geddes 18:51.78; 7, Max Reynen, Mitchell Christian 18:55.75; 8, Luke Sinclair, Gregory 19:20.91; 9, Park Sinclair, Kimball-White Lake 19:21.50; 10, Fin Adams, Burke 19:34.03; 11, Thalen Schroeder, Freeman Academy-Marion 19:35.41; 12, Gavin Gustad, Platte-Geddes 19:41.62; 13, Kadeyn Ulmer, Menno 19:43.69; 14, Dawson Miller, Kimball-White Lake 19:50.22; 15, Carson Klundt, Gregory 19:50.72; 16, Drew Ekstrum, Kimball-White Lake 19:51.00; 17, Jaden Stevenson, Bridgewater-Emery 19:52.91; 18, Tim Epp, Freeman Academy-Marion 19:55.28; 19, Peter Backes, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 20:00.97; 20, Tyler Tjeerdsma, Avon 20:06.15
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES (Top 3 Qualify): Burke 18, Kimball-White Lake 19, Platte-Geddes 28, Hanson 41, Gregory 45, Freeman Academy-Marion 54, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 56, Bon Homme 84, Avon 101
STATE QUALIFIERS (Top 20): 1, Hallie Person, Burke 19:37.25; 2, Emma Thomas, Gregory 20:53.56; 3, Jada Koerner, Freeman Academy-Marion 21:07.03; 4, Sidney McCord, Kimball-White Lake 21:29.41; 5, Autumn Baker, Kimball-White Lake 21:32.88; 6, Katie Holter, Platte-Geddes 21:33.24; 7, Kelly Sondgeroth, Platte-Geddes 21:39.12; 8, Brecken Bolander, Burke 21:40.31; 9, Piper Hanson, Burke 21:55.69; 10, Taya Chelmo, Kimball-White Lake 22:01.00; 11, Ashton Massey, Menno 22:08.28; 12, Eliza Oltmanns, Hanson 22:14.62; 13, Morgan Edelman, Menno 22:19.09; 14, Isabella Brouwer, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 22:21.44; 15, Christine Gaulke, Kimball-White Lake 22:25.75; 16, Alyssa Moschell, Hanson 22:29.28; 17, Calli Slaba, Platte-Geddes 22:30.34; 18, Cadence Jarding, Hanson 22:32.02; 19, Peyton Hellman, Bon Homme 22:34.66; 20, Lexi Schoenfelder, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 22:39.00
