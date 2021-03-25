This week’s Classic League bowling action at Yankton Bowl saw two perfect games and a near-miss.
Kevin Hisek and J.J. Peterson each rolled 300 games this week. Ryan Lemaster came up just short, rolling 299.
Peterson finished with a 762 series, while Hisek finished with a 692 series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.