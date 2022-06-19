Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High around 100F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.