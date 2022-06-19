Yankton Fury Red downed Yankton Fury Fire 13-6 for the 18-under championship of the Yankton Invitational girls’ softball tournament on Sunday.
Bailey Sample went 2-for-2 with a home run, and Regan Garry and Olivia Girard each doubled twice, with Girard driving in three, for Fury Red. Brooklyn Townsend also had two hits. Paige Hatch homered, driving in three. Gracie Brockberg also had a hit in the victory.
Emma Wiese had two hits and Hannah Christopherson homered for Fury Fire. Maddy Courtright, Keyara Mason, Brenna Dann and Megan Courtright each had a hit in the effort.
Garry picked up the win. Emma Wiese took the loss.
Fury Red travels to Mankato, Minnesota, for a tournament June 24-26. Fury Fire host Hartford on Tuesday.
Brookings Outlaws beat Yankton Fury Black 6-2 for the 16-under title. Dakota Energy beat the Sioux Falls Eclipse 8-7 in the 14-under title. TSC Thunder beat Norfolk Kelly’s 10-4 in the 12-under final. The Brandon Valley Venom downed South Dakota United 7-3 in the 10-under title game.
In silver bracket finals, Brookings Outlaws beat Yankton Fury Twisters 7-3 in the 14-under final. Sioux Falls Cyclones Blue downed Yankton Fury Lancers 14-4 in the 12-under final. Dakota Dynamite beat TSC Avalanche 10-0 in the 10-under final.
16U: Brookings 6, Fury Black 2
Brookings scored six runs in the third inning to claim a 6-2 victory over Yankton Fury Black in the 16-under final of the Yankton Invitational on Sunday.
Tess Burns went 2-for-2 with a double and Kymber Buys had two hits for Brookings.
Emma Eichacker’s triple was the lone Yankton hit.
Burns struck out five batters in three innings of work for the win. Chandler Cleveland took the loss, striking out two in her three innings of work.
14U Silver: Brookings 7, Fury Twisters 3
The Brookings Outlaws built a 6-1 lead and claimed a 7-3 victory over Yankton Fury Twisters in the 14-under silver bracket final of the Yankton Invitational on Sunday.
Elaina Mohnen doubled and singled, and Madison Musfelt, Anjeliena Schaeffer and Makenzie Stanage each had two hits for Yankton. Ciena Mount, Brenna Suhr, Eliza Gurney, Chloe Hatch and Alaina Nelson each had a hit in the effort.
Stanage took the loss, striking out three in the four-inning contest.
12U Silver: SF Cyclones Blue 14, Fury Lancers 4
Sioux Falls Cyclones Blue took the early lead on the way to a 14-4 victory over Yankton Fury Lancers in the 12-under silver bracket final of the Yankton Invitational on Sunday.
Kennedy Muth doubled for Yankton. Jordyn Kudera, Brenna Elwood, Claire Taggart, September Rauch and Aubrey Stotz each had a hit for the Fury Lancers.
Jazlin Romero and Taggart each pitched two innings for Yankton. Taggart struck out two batters in two innings of work.
