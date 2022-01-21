GAYVILLE — Andrew Gustad’s big night of 26 points and 16 rebounds helped Gayville-Volin defeat Colome 52-45 in boys’ basketball action Friday night in Gayville.
Spencer Karstens added 14 points and seven rebounds for Gayville-Volin (8-3), and Kyle Hirsch posted seven rebounds and four assists.
For Colome (3-8), William Looking Cloud tallied 16 points and four rebounds, and Brayden Seegars chipped in with 13 points and four rebounds.
Gayville-Volin will visit Gregory today (Saturday).
COLOME (3-8) 6 18 11 10 — 45
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (8-3) 16 8 9 19 — 52
Viborg-Hurley 53, Baltic 51
BALTIC — Viborg-Hurley attempted 40 free throws and got a double-double from Gage Goettertz in a 53-51 boys’ basketball victory over Baltic on Friday in Baltic.
The visiting Cougars (8-2) got 11 points and 10 rebounds from Goettertz, as well as eight points and 13 rebounds from Blake Schroedermeier. Devin Sayler scored nine points, and Kobee Sherman tallied seven points and five rebounds.
No stats were reported for Baltic (0-11).
VIBORG-HURLEY (8-2) 12 10 13 18 — 53
BALTIC (0-11) 8 15 20 8 — 51
Crofton 45, Hartington-Newcastle 36
CROFTON, Neb. — Simon McFarland’s 17 points helped the Crofton Warriors snap a nine-game losing streak with a 45-36 victory over Hartington-Newcastle in boys’ basketball action Friday in Crofton, Nebraska.
Roy Knapp added 14 points for Crofton (5-11), which led 20-14 at halftime. The Warriors will visit Pierce next Thursday.
No stats were reported for Hartington-Newcastle (7-7).
HART.-NEW. (7-7) 7 7 9 13 — 36
CROFTON (5-11) 2 18 8 17 — 45
Vermillion 53, Garretson 44
VERMILLION — A total of 16 offensive rebounds helped Vermillion defeat Garretson 53-44 in boys’ basketball action Friday at Vermillion High School.
Jake Jensen and T.J. Tracy both scored 16 points for the hometown Tanagers (7-3), while Nick Sorensen had 10 points and eight rebounds. Charlie Ward handed out seven assists and also grabbed eight rebounds.
Garretson (5-7) got 15 points from Cooper Long and 13 points from Sam Schleuter.
Vermillion will visit West Central next Tuesday in Hartford.
GARRETSON (5-7) 8 10 11 15 — 44
VERMILLION (7-3) 11 12 10 20 — 53
Wausa 58, Winside 47
WAUSA, Neb. — A big night from Jaxon Claussen lifted Wausa to a 58-47 win over Winside Friday night in Wausa, Nebraska.
Claussen tallied 31 points to lead Wausa (10-5). Jon Nissen added 10 points.
No stats reported for Winside (1-13).
Wausa is at Summerland Thursday. Winside is at Wathill Tuesday.
WINSIDE (1-13) 9 16 10 12 —47
WAUSA (10-5) 11 22 16 9 —58
Bloomfield 52, CWC 40
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Three players scored in double figures to lead Bloomfield to a 52-40 win over Chambers-Wheeler Central Friday night in Bloomfield, Nebraska.
Layne Warrior led Bloomfield (6-9) with 16 points and Dalton Gieselman 15. Cody Bruegman added 12 points.
No stats reported for Chambers-Wheeler Central (0-15).
Bloomfield is at Winside Thursday.
CWC (0-15) 6 10 10 14 —40
BLOOMFIELD (6-9) 18 14 9 11 —52
Dakota Valley 66, Tri-Valley 32
COLTON — The Dakota Valley boys stayed unbeaten on the season with a 66-32 pasting of Tri-Valley on Friday in Colton.
Jaxson Wingert led Dakota Valley (10-0) with 15 points, while Isaac Bruns scored 14 points and Randy Rosenquist had 11 points.
Tri-Valley got 10 points from Lance DeWitt.
DAKOTA VALLEY (10-0) 25 20 12 9 — 66
TRI-VALLEY 10 4 9 11 — 32
Walthill 66, Ponca 64, OT
WALTHILL, Neb. — Walthill outscored Ponca 10-8 in overtime to claim a 66-64 victory in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
No statistics were reported for Walthill (9-3), which travels to Tri County Northeast on Tuesday.
Cole Jackson scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Ponca. Tucker McGill added 15 points and five assists.
Ponca hosts Hartington Cedar Catholic on Tuesday.
PONCA (5-10) 12 19 12 13 8 — 64
WALTHILL (9-3) 21 17 9 9 10 — 66
Wynot 77, Plainview 52
PLAINVIEW, Neb. — Wynot used four players in double figures to claim a 77-52 victory over Plainview in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Chase Schroeder scored 21 points for Wynot. Zack Foxhoven netted 16 points. Jack Kuchta had 10 points, five assists and seven rebounds. Charlie Schroeder added 10 points, four assists and eight rebounds in the victory.
Jacson King and Spencer Hille each scored 12 points, with Hille pulling down nine rebounds for Plainview. Leighton Medina added 11 points for the Pirates.
Wynot, 14-1, hosts Ponca on Thursday. Plainview travels to Hartington-Newcastle on Tuesday.
WYNOT (14-1) 20 21 20 16 — 77
PLAINVIEW (6-9) 12 9 16 15 — 52
