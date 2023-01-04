The Yankton Area Volleyball Club (YAVBC) will host a six-session winter skills training opportunity during Wednesdays and Sundays at Yankton Middle School. The sessions are open to girls in grades 3-6.
Lighter volleyballs and age-appropriate net heights will be used. All training will be led by experienced Mount Marty University and YAVBC coaches and players.
