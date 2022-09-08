VERMILLION — Host Vermillion earned top honors at its home boys’ golf Invitational, Thursday at The Bluffs Golf Course.
Vermillion finished at 325, eight strokes better than Canton (333). West Central (336) finished third, with Dakota Valley and Tea Area tied for fourth at 341.
Tea Area’s Keeton Newborg shot a 2-over 74 to earn medalist honors. West Central’s Trey Even (76) was second, followed by Canton’s Carson Steffensen (78) and Vermillion’s Trey Hansen (79). Vermillion’s Cooper Girard, Canton’s Kaiden Larsgaard and Dakota Valley’s Matt DeBeer each shot 80.
