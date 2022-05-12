HUMPHREY, Neb. — The Bloomfield boys and Wausa girls each earned runner-up finishes in the District D-3 Track and Field Meet, Thursday in Humphrey, Nebraska.
The top two finishers in each individual event, and the champion in each relay automatically qualify for the Nebraska State Meet, May 20-21 in Omaha. The top six individual and top seven relays that did not automatically qualify for state will receive wild card berths to state.
Humphrey St. Francis won the girls’ title, 103 to 75 over Wausa. Bloomfield (72) was a close third, followed by Wynot (69). Randolph scored 12 points on the day.
The Wausa girls qualified four girls in six events. Darla Nelson was first in both the 1600 (5:46.87) and 3200 (12:41.97). Abrielle Nelson was second in both the 400 (1:02.27) and the 300 hurdles (48.59). Alexa Cunningham won the long jump (16-3 1/2) and Taylor Alexander was second in the discus (111-4) for the Vikings.
The Wynot girls won two relays, placed second in another and had two runner-up individual finishes. The foursome of Kinslee Heimes, Karley Heimes, Myrah Sudbeck and Krystal Sudbeck won both the 400 (52.37) and 1600 (4:22.79) relays. Karley Heimes, Allison Wieseler, Eliza Lange and Annika Heimes were second in the 3200 relay (10:50.07).
Also for Wynot, Krystal Sudbeck was second in the long jump (16-2) and Kayla Pinkelman was second in the 100 hurdles (16.65).
Bloomfield had two individuals each win two events. Madison Abbenhaus swept the hurdles, finishing the 100s in 16.32 and the 300s in 48.20. Alexandra Eisenhauer won the 100 (12.82) and 200 (26.70).
Randolph’s Bailey Beal won the high jump, clearing 4-11.
Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family won the boys’ title, 99 to 89 over Bloomfield. Wynot (80) was third, with Wausa (67) fifth.
Bloomfield had three individuals combine for five qualifying spots. Dalton Gieselman swept the shot put (53-10) and discus (139-6). Wylie Ziegler won the triple jump (42-2) and was second in the long jump (19-7 1/2). Hudson Barger was second in the pole vault (10-0).
Also for Bloomfield, Ziegler combined with Layne Warrior, Blake Guenther and Cody Bruegeman to finish second in the 400 relay (46.75).
Wynot had one individual and one relay win, qualifying three individuals. Chase Schroeder won the 800 and ran on the Blue Devils’ winning 1600 relay (3:35.67) and runner-up 3200 relay (8:51.07). Jack Kuchta was second in the triple jump (41-1 1/2) and ran on the 1600 relay. Tyler Nicke was second in the 1600 (4:48.22) and ran on the 3200 relay.
Joseph Sudbeck and Charlie Schroeder completed the 1600 relay for Wynot. Dylan Heine and Korbin Guenther completed the 3200 relay.
Wausa had two individuals account for four victories. Addison Smith won the 1600 (4:48.20) and 3200 (11:04.35). Tyler Baue swept the hurdles, finishing the 110s in 15.78 and the 300s in 42.29.
