Logan Wagner calls her new position a ‘win-win.’
A former basketball player and golfer at Mount Marty College, the Parkston native will take on a new full-time role within the school’s Advancement Office but will also continue as an assistant coach for the women’s basketball program.
“I’ll get my feet wet on the administration side of things, but still get to coach basketball,” Wagner said Thursday.
Her new role as Assistant Director of Annual & Athletic Giving, though, meant that Wagner — a 2017 Mount Marty graduate — will step aside as head coach of the men’s and women’s golf teams.
“It’s definitely bittersweet,” she said. “The two years I spent with those kids was awesome, and they taught me more than hopefully I taught them.”
Mount Marty announced Thursday that it will replace Wagner with new head coaches for each team: Todd Schlimgen will return to guide the women’s program and Todd Lorensen will take the reins of the men’s program.
With Wagner at the helm, the Mount Marty women’s golf program won three tournaments in two years and recorded five other top-five finishes. Sara Skorheim, a senior last year, earned all-conference recognition in 2019.
On the men’s side, Joe Brinkman was awarded with an all-conference honor during the 2019 season.
The teams will now be led by Schlimgen, who was previously the head women’s coach before serving as an assistant under Wagner.
“I’ve been around the golf teams for a while now, so it’s exciting for me to get back into it,” said Schlimgen, who is also Mount Marty’s head women’s basketball coach.
After she graduated from Mount Marty following a standout basketball and golf career, Wagner spent one year as a golf graduate assistant coach at Concordia University in Nebraska. Her time there enabled Wagner to learn some new techniques, which she brought back with her to Mount Marty, Schlimgen said.
Although the Mount Marty women had four seniors on the 2020 roster, the Lancers will benefit from the recruitment of three recruits who could have an immediate impact, according to Schlimgen.
“We have a chance to have a really good team, with the returners we’re excited about and the new kids Logan recruited,” he said.
On the men’s side, another Mount Marty basketball coach will take over: Lorensen, the head men’s coach, said Thursday he is excited to guide the men’s golf program.
“Starting with Coach Tom Schlimgen and certainly continued with Todd and Coach Wagner, there has been great pride in the golf programs,” Lorensen said in Thursday’s release.
“I’m excited to work and maintain that with our current student athletes as well as recruit quality student athletes moving forward.”
Moving forward is also what Wagner is doing in her role within the Advancement Office.
She worked with the staff part time during the last school year, but will take on her full-time position when school begins this fall. Among Wagner’s duties will be working with athletic fundraising, with the upcoming Mount Marty Golf Classic, the presidential scholarship dinner and Giving Day.
“I went to school here and have been around to see what’s happening, but if you were an outside person, you’d still see right away all the excitement at Mount Marty,” Wagner said.
