VERMILLION — Five different Coyotes found the back of the net in South Dakota’s 7-0 win against former NCC foe Morningside Tuesday evening at First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex.
It goes as the first win of the season for South Dakota (1-1-2), which faced Morningside for the first time since 2001. It was an exhibition game for the Mustangs, an NAIA program from nearby Sioux City, Iowa.
South Dakota finished with a 27-4 shot advantage and did not allow a shot on goal. The Coyotes scored two goals in the first 17 minutes of the match and that lead held to halftime. Three goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half put the game out of reach.
Midfielder Izzy Quintavalle broke the ice in the 13th minute with her first collegiate goal off the first collegiate assist from sophomore forward Rylee Haldeman. It was a strong header off the cross from Haldeman right in front of the net and USD led 1-0.
Haldeman scored less than four minutes later with a strike from the top of the box that found the top of the net. It was her second goal in as many matches.
Ashby Johnston also scored for the second consecutive match. She made it 3-0 right out of the break with a quick move to the center off a throw in and a right-footed shot that beat Morningside goalkeeper Isabel Ter Weeme. It was the eighth collegiate goal for Johnston.
Shaylee Gailus provided the next two scores. The first came off an assist from Brooke Conway and the second was a powerful strike following touches from Quintavalle and Johnston. They were career goals No. 15 and No. 16 for Gailus.
Senior defender Maggie Pallesen’s first collegiate goal in the 74th minute was the cherry on top. It came off a corner kick from Janaina Zanin. South Dakota had 12 corner kicks in the match to zero for Morningside.
South Dakota hits the road for the first time in 2023 Friday with an 8 p.m. (CT) match with Idaho State. That’s followed by a Sunday tilt against Utah State in Logan, Utah.
