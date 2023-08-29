VERMILLION — Five different Coyotes found the back of the net in South Dakota’s 7-0 win against former NCC foe Morningside Tuesday evening at First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex.

It goes as the first win of the season for South Dakota (1-1-2), which faced Morningside for the first time since 2001. It was an exhibition game for the Mustangs, an NAIA program from nearby Sioux City, Iowa.

