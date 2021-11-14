CRETE, Neb. — Josiah Gardiner scored 26 points on 8-for-8 shootout, leading Doane to an 82-58 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball action on Saturday.
Alec Oberhauser scored 19 points and Anthony Laravie had 13 points for Doane (6-2, 1-0 GPAC).
Tyrell Harper led Mount Marty with 13 points and six rebounds. Nick Coleman scored 11 points. Lincoln Jordre and Gio Diaz each had eight points.
Mount Marty (3-4, 0-1 GPAC) hosts Briar Cliff on Wednesday.
MOUNT MARTY (3-4)
Josh Arlt 2-4 0-0 6, Elijah Pappas 0-6 2-2 2, Kade Stearns 2-6 0-0 5, Lincoln Jordre 4-6 0-0 8, Jonah Larson 0-1 2-4 2, Nick Coleman 5-10 1-3 11, Allen Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Chase Altenburg 1-1 0-0 2, Gio Diaz 3-4 0-0 8, Tyrell Harper 4-11 5-7 13, Dayvon Botts 0-0 0-0 0, Matthew Becker 0-2 1-2 1, Kuol Chol 0-2 0-0 0, Hunter Kotrous 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS: 21-56 11-18 58.
DOANE (6-2)
Brady Timm 2-4 0-0 4, Anthony Laravie 6-9 1-3 13, Alec Oberhauser 9-13 0-0 19, Jaxon Harre 2-2 0-0 4, Josiah Gardiner 8-8 10-12 26, Tyler Sullivan 3-5 0-1 6, Will Grixby 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper Sheldon 0-0 1-2, Max Masin 1-1 0-0 2, Joe Burt 2-4 0-1 4, Nick Saiz 1-1 0-1 2, Trey Winkler 0-1 0-0 0, Ben Moxness 0-1 1-2 1. TOTALS: 34-49 13-22 82.
At the half: DU 40-29. Three-Pointers: MMU 5-19 (Arlt 2-4, Diaz 2-2, Stearns 1-4, Pappas 0-5, Larson 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Harper 0-1, Becker 0-1), DU 1-8 (Oberhauser 1-4, Laravie 0-1, Sullivan 0-1, Burt 0-1, Winkler 0-1). Rebounds: DU 321 (Oberhauser 7), MMU 27 (Harper 6). Personal Fouls: MMU 21, DU 18. Fouled Out: None. Assists: MMU 9 (Pappas 2, Diaz 2), DU 7 (HArre 2). Turnovers: DU 15, MMU 12. Blocked Shots: DU 3 (Gardiner 2), MMU 0. Steals: DU 6 (Oberhauser 2), MMU 5 (Coleman 2, Chol 2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.