VERMILLION -- A program record tying field goal and strong red zone defense when it matters most gave the University of South Dakota football team a 20-13 victory over No. 15/13 North Dakota Saturday afternoon inside the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
With 12:20 to play in the fourth quarter, USD head coach Bob Neilson had a decision to make, trot out his field goal kicker, Mason Lorber, for a 54-yard field goal, go for a 4th-and-2 or punt. Neilson settled on Lorber, and Lorber came through.
“As soon as we picked up three or four more yards there on third down and we’re kind of inside (field goal range). We talked as a staff before the game and our thought with the way Mason was kicking in pregame, if we can get the ball inside of 55 yards, that we were going to that.”
The 54-yard field goal tied the USD program record for the longest field goal. Lorber’s previous career long was 44, and his longest in-game attempt was 51-yards.
“I was kind of surprised we even called the kick,” Lorber said. “Brady pointed at me and we haven’t attempted a 50-yard field goal since my first game here. I was pretty excited honestly, but I didn’t even realize how far it was until after the kick, then once it went through I put it in my head and then I got really excited.”
On the ensuing possession, UND worked their way down the field and got into the red zone with plenty of time to work with. The Coyote defense made a stand and forced UND to take a short 25-yard field goal, keeping the Coyotes up a touchdown.
The Coyote running game, led by Travis Theis, ran the clock out and the Coyotes pulled off the 20-13 win.
“We’re talking about it before the drive,” Theis said. “We knew we had to get first downs anyway we could and that’s what we did.”
USD jumped ahead 7-0 on the opening drive of the game as Carson Camp found Caleb Vander Esch for a 7-yard score. The Coyote defense forced a punt and the Coyotes marched down the field again.
The Coyotes looked to have a second touchdown as Camp found tight end Brett Samson, but an offensive pass interference negated the touchdown and the Coyotes had to settle for a field goal to go up 10-0.
North Dakota responded with a touchdown drive of their own, working their way down the field and scoring on a 14-yard pass from Tommy Schuster to Brock Boltmann with 20 seconds left in the first quarter.
Neither offense was about to get into scoring range in the second quarter, and the 10-7 score stood going into halftime, with the Coyotes leading the Fighting Hawks.
North Dakota started the second half with the ball, but failed to get a first down, and punted the ball back to the Coyotes. USD then worked their way inside the UND30, and Camp threw his second touchdown of the game, this time to Wesley Eliodor for 29-yards, and USD held a 10-point advantage again.
North Dakota hit a 41-yard field goal to get back within a score, but Mason Lorber responded with his dagger from 54-yards out, all but sealing the win.
The Coyote run defense held strong all afternoon, allowing 50 total yards on the ground. DaRaun McKinney tallied 11 tackles to pace the Coyote defense.
Theis finished with 138 yards on 23 carries for USD. Nate Thomas added 49 rushing yards. Camp threw for 179 yards and two scores. Vander Esch recorded 92 receiving yards and a touchdown.
The Coyotes prepare for another road test in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Coyotes go to Northern Iowa Saturday at 4 p.m.
“They’re one of the best defensive teams in the country,” Neilson said. “We’ll have to have a plan like today. I thought our offensive plan was really good, we knew we had to find ways to run the football against their pressure defensive looks and we found some ways.”
