LINCOLN, Neb. — Hartington senior Carson Noecker, the first Nebraska boy to win four state cross country titles, was named to the Nebraska Coaches Association “Super State” team for boys’ cross country, announced Thursday.
Crofton’s Jordyn Arens, the three-time Class D champion, earned Super State on the girls’ side.
