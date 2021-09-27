BERESFORD — Vermillion placed one shot behind Tea for the top spot in the Region 2A boys’ golf meet Monday in Beresford.
Tea Area won with a 326 team score. Vermillion placed second at 327 and West Central third at 329. Dakota Valley placed fifth (349), Elk Point-Jefferson seventh (359) and Beresford ninth (380).
Carter Hanson’s 78 and Carter Mart’s 82 led the way for Vermillion. Willis Robertson tallied an 83 and Trey Hansen an 84 to round out the scorers for Vermillion. West Central’s Trey Even and Sioux Falls Christian’s Kaleb Jost tied for first at a 75.
Beresford’s Dustin Maas tallied an 81 to place ninth. Dakota Valley’s Logan Collette and Elk Point-Jefferson’s Carter Langle shot 82s to tie for 11th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.