LINCOLN, Neb.—South Dakota second-year freshman Eerik Haamer captured the pole vault and second-year freshman Erin Kinney broke her own 60-meter record to highlight Friday night at the Adidas Classic inside the Devaney Center.
Haamer cleared a season-best 17-11 (5.46m) to win the event. Second-year freshman Tre Young finished runner-up with a personal best vault of 17-3 (5.26m). The performance ranks fifth in USD program history. Third-year sophomore Marshall Faurot placed fourth in the field.
Last weekend, Kinney broke South Dakota’s school record in the 60 meters for the first time. She improved her own record Friday night in the 60-meter preliminaries with a time of 7.52 seconds.
Fifth-year senior Holly Gerberding placed second in the pentathlon with a personal best score of 3,810 points. Gerberding moved to second in USD school history with the score.
Freshman Danii Anglin took second in the high jump. She tied her season-best mark of 5-8 ¾ (1.75m) for the fourth time this year. Third-year sophomore Carly Haring finished fourth.
Kinney and freshman Annalee Robinson both moved on to today’s (Saturday) finals in the women’s 60-meter dash. Third-year sophomores Dylan Kautz and Brithton Senior advanced to the finals in the men’s 60 meters.
Senior also qualified for the finals of the men’s 60-meter hurdles with the fastest qualifying time of 7.81 seconds. Third-year sophomore Hugo Morvan also punched his ticket to the finals. Freshman Averi Schmeichel and third-year sophomore Kylie Larson advanced to the women’s 60-meter hurdles.
