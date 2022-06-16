Lauren Yu and Austin Merrow of Sioux Falls won the 16-18 year-old divisions of the SDGA Junior Tour Southeast section event, held Thursday at Yankton’s Fox Run Golf Course.
Yu shot an 89 to edge out Yankton’s Jillian Eidsness (92) by three strokes. Mitchell’s Lara Widstrom (94) was third. Yankton’s Elsie Larson and Vermillion’s Stephanie Carr tied for fourth at 96.
Merrow shot a 79, one stroke better than Jackson Childs of Mitchell and Jackson Van Den Bosch of Orange City, Iowa. The top area finisher was Yankton’s Henry Homstad and Evan Ness, tying for ninth.
Vermillion’s Saige Jorgensen won the girls’ 14-15 division. Yankton’s Easton Vellek won the boys’ 14-15 division. Yankton’s Ellia Homstad won the girls’ 12-13 division. Brody Herrmann of Sioux Falls won the boys’ 12-13 division.
Here are the complete results from the event:
GIRLS’ 16-18: 1, Lauren Yu, Sioux Falls 89; 2, Jillian Eidsness, Yankton 92; 3, Lara Widstrom, Mitchell 94; t4, Elsie Larson, Yankton; Stephanie Carr, Vermillion 96; t6, Ariahna Wells, Lennox; Jaina Groen, Rock Rapids, Iowa 99; 8, Lexi Squier, Dakota Dunes 101
BOYS’ 16-18: 1, Austin Merrow, Sioux Falls 79; t2, Jackson Childs, Mitchell; Jackson Van Den Bosch, Orange City, Iowa 80; 4, Will Hurd, Sioux Falls 81; 5, Joe Osmundson, Sioux Falls 82; t6, Cody Brenneman, Orange City, Iowa; Kaden Guischer, Madison; Isaiah Hulshof, Orange City, Iowa 83; t9, Henry Homstad, Yankton; Evan Ness, Yankton; Rylan Dykema, Aberdeen 84; 12, Braden Watemach, Sioux Falls 85; 13, Rowen Seeman, Sioux Falls; t14, Connor Horr, Sioux Falls; Dylan Lukken, Dakota Dunes 87; t16, Hunter Bailey, Bridgewater; Reece Koele, Boyden, Iowa; Jackson Skuodas, Sioux Falls 89; 19, Kye Krogman, Orange City, Iowa 90; 20, Caleb Knock, Plankinton 92; 21, Quincy Madsen, Aberdeen 94; 22, Kaden Anderson, Beresford 99; 23, Domenick Herbst, Dakota Dunes 103; 24, Rhett Connors, Tyndall 112; 25, Max Anderson, Sioux Falls 137
GIRLS’ 14-15: 1, Saige Jorgensen, Vermillion 93; 2, Ava Eliason, Mitchell 95; 3, Georgia Johnson, Vermillion 100; 4, Cora Eckhoff, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa 102; 5, Halle Schulz, Canova 113; 6, Abby Schnabel, Mitchell 128
BOYS’ 14-15: 1, Easton Vellek, Yankton 77; 2, Ryken Helseth, Sioux Falls 81; 3, Owen Jorgenson, Brandon 84; 4, Nick Simon, Crooks; t5, Marshall Widstrom, Mitchell; Carter Kleinwolterink, Boyden, Iowa 86; t7, Parker Riley, Yankton; Jackson Keizer, Orange City, Iowa; Blake Harsma, Sioux City, Iowa; Carter Peterson, Sioux Falls 87; t11, Jayden Antonen, Sioux Falls; Logan Collette, North Sioux City 88; 13, Kade Reuvers, Vermillion 89; t14, Carter Langle, Elk Point; Drew Simon, Crooks 90; 16, Landon Weber, Parkston 91; 17, Ryker Larsen, Yankton 96; t18, Cooper Girard, Vermillion; Samuel Titze, Mitchell 97; t20, William Youngblom, Yankton; Eli Buss, Sioux Falls 98; 22, Lucas Hiatt, Sioux Falls 99; 23, Elijah Larson, Yankton 101; 24, Matthew Mauszycki, Mitchell 103; 25, Thor Aanenson, Freeman 119
GIRLS’ 12-13: 1, Ellia Homstad, Yankton 88; t2, Ronnie Wilharm, Vermillion; Katie Betsworth, Dakota Dunes 95; 4, Taylor Reuvers, Vermillion 100; 5, Anna Eliason, Mitchell 103; 6, Claire Wiebelhaus, Dakota Dunes 106; 7, Addicyn Sailer, Dakota Dunes 113
BOYS’ 12-13: 1, Brody Hermann, Sioux Falls 80; 2, Trey Swanson, Rock Valley, Iowa 84; 3, Trevor Rick, Sioux Falls 87; t4, Cameron Keizer, Orange City, Iowa; Jack Johnson, Vermillion 89; t6, Jalen Dwire, Sioux Falls; Rylan Moran, Vermillion 91; t8, Landon Baker, Sioux Falls; Jordan Meyerink, Mitchell 92; 10, Cash Slater, North Sioux City 101; t11, Grant Endahl, Sioux Falls; Will Lockner, Brandon; Logan Brandon, Jefferson 103; 14, Jonah Niederbaumer, Huron 104; 15, Cole Brown, Jefferson 106; 16, Atticus Slater, North Sioux City 108
NINE-HOLE DIVISIONS
GIRLS’ 10-11: 1, Ari Jacobs, Hartford 46; 2, Maddison Bacon, Dell Rapids 60
BOYS’ 10-11: 1, Tyson Becker, O’Neill, Neb. 46; 2, Reid Reuvers, Vermillion 47; 3, Luke Uhl, Vermillion 53; 4, Timothy Freeburg, Volin 57; 5, Will Hesse, Yankton 58; 6, Brody Indahl, Burke 62
BOYS’ 9-UNDER: 1, Luke Trasamar, Sioux Falls 33; 2, Teddy Krivarchka, Brandon 41; 3, Gage Becker, O’Neill, Neb. 51; 4, Milo Navratil, Tilden, Neb. 56; 5, Cooper Bacon, Dell Rapids 60
