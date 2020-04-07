The South Dakota High School Baseball Association followed the lead of the South Dakota High School Activities Association on Tuesday, announcing that it had cancelled its 2020 season.
When the SDHSAA suspended activities in March due to COVID-19 concerns, the SDHSBA announced that it would follow the SDHSAA decisions on spring sports. With South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem keeping schools closed for the remainder of the academic year, the SDHSAA shuttered its 2019-20 seasons.
Also announced Tuesday, the American Legion cancelled its 2020 national tournaments, as well as its eight regional tournaments. The Central Plains Regional was to be held Aug. 5-9 at Sioux Falls Stadium.
It also suspended the awarding of American Legion baseball scholarships for 2020.
“These times are unparalleled,” said American Legion Americanism Commisioner Richard Anderson. “And while it is distressing to think of all those youth across the nation who are disappointed to learn of the cancellation of American Legion programs this year, it would be a much, much greater tragedy if even just one of those youth were to fall ill during a program.
“The Americanism Commission feels this is the right thing to do.”
The national announcement by the American Legion does not include state events.
YYSA Cancels Spring Season
The Yankton Youth Soccer Association announced on Tuesday that it has cancelled its 2020 spring recreational season.
All registrations will be rolled into the 2020 fall season, which begins in September.
More information, including contact information, is available at yankton.soccer.
