Dylan Heck has been named to the football coaching staff at Mount Marty University, MMU announced on Tuesday.
Coach Heck comes to Mount Marty with a great resume and football background. Prior to coming to Mount Marty, Heck spent the last two seasons at Kansas Wesleyan University. During his two seasons at KWU, they posted 20 wins and statistically had one of the greatest offenses and defenses in the NAIA while winning Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference(KCAC) Championships in the 2019 season.
Coach Heck arrived in Yankton after a coaching stint at Kansas Wesleyan University where he coached the cornerbacks. A successful young coach, Coach Heck coached second-team All-KCAC selection Esaias Freeman and honorable mention All-KCAC Tony Brown.
As a player, Heck recorded 21 career tackles during his playing days at Kansas Wesleyan. He also recorded an interception during a 2019 match-up against Friends University. Heck obtained his Bachelors of Science in Exercise Science, Fitness, and Wellness following his playing career at Kansas Wesleyan.
Heck will look to help the Lancers in several different capacities. His responsibilities will include special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach. He will be joining familiar faces on the Lancer football coaching staff with Head Coach John Michaletti and Assistant Coach Josh Lewis. Coach Michaletti and Coach Lewis both spent time at Kansas Wesleyan while Coach Heck was there.
The Lancers are set to start the inaugural season of Lancer football this fall. Mount Marty will play a 10-game regular-season varsity schedule. The Lancers will host Dakota Wesleyan on Sept. 4 with a 1 p.m. kickoff at Crane-Youngworth Field.
