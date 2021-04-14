SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota senior Habiba Aly has been named the Summit League women’s tennis athlete of the week, the league announced on Tuesday.
Aly posted a 4-0 mark in singles and doubles as the Coyotes earned league victories over Omaha and Oral Roberts.
The Cairo, Egypt, native posted No. 2 singles wins over Omaha (6-4, 6-2) and Oral Roberts (6-1, 6-1) to move to 6-3 on the season.
She teamed with Natka Kmoskova to up their win streak to six matches with a 6-3 win over Omaha and 6-4 win over Oral Roberts.
“It’s great that Biba has been recognized as Summit League Athlete of the Week,” coach Brett Barnett said. “She had an outstanding week for us going 4-0 in singles and doubles and played some of her best tennis of the season. She’s been working so hard for us and it is nice seeing that work continue to pay off.”
The Coyotes (4-6, 2-1 in Summit) host North Dakota on Saturday and Western Illinois on Sunday.
