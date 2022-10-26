The Mount Marty Lancers men’s soccer team set a program record with their seventh win of the season as they defeated the Presentation College Saints 4-0 in Great Plains Athletic Conference action Wednesday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
“It’s fantastic to set the record for (wins in a) season,” Lancers head coach Oliver Tieleman said. “Also, we’ve got the most goals in program history this season. We’re trying to keep on chasing (goals). The most important thing going into (our next game against) Midland is making sure we’re winning as we go into the postseason. It doesn’t mean anything if we’re not progressing past here. We want to win that first playoff game (in program history).”
Mount Marty improves to 7-5-3 (3-5-2 GPAC), while Presentation falls to 2-13-1 (0-11 GPAC).
The Lancers got goals from Jason Chavez, Matias Romero, Brandon Cervantes, and Savas Di Lascio in the contest.
As far as the playoffs are concerned, the win helps the Lancers keep their spot in the top eight of the GPAC standings and making the eight-team conference tournament.
“We’re already looking at playoffs,” Tieleman said. “We’ve been looking at playoffs the whole year and making sure that we’re playing good soccer.”
With having Jonathan Castro suspended for the match due to yellow card accumulation and Diego Romero Sanchez sidelined for the season, Tieleman had to shuffle his lineup before the game. He elected to go with a 3-5-2 formation that allows the wings to get involved in play up the field.
“We already have wingbacks that play (up), and we wanted to utilize those a lot more,” Tieleman said. “It made sense to drop into (having) three at the back (on defense). The second half was much better (played) than the first (half was in that formation).”
Tieleman installed the formation in practice on Monday. He was satisfied with how the team responded with preparing to play in the formation two days afterwards.
“The second half was much better with how we were moving the ball,” Tieleman said. We were more confident in how we were playing. We were a little timid in the first half, but we became more confident playing in it.”
The Lancers opened scoring 49 seconds in with Chavez’ goal. He made a nice run up the near sideline and finished the goal off.
Despite Tieleman describing the Lancers’ play in the first half as timid, the team had a 3-0 lead going into the locker room. The Lancers had a quick start in the second half as well, as Di Lascio had the perfect kick off a set piece where Cervantes passed the ball back three yards to him. He buried the shot in the back of the net.
“The first half was a little frustrating,” Tieleman said. “Once we got the second half going, it looked better with our decision-making. It felt better.”
Tieleman wanted to give JV players playing time in the game tonight. He wanted his varsity team to be rested for a challenging Midland Warriors team on Saturday.
“(We wanted to) make sure we were still working on what we need to do. (We need to) go into it with a good attitude.”
Tieleman admitted that losing Romero Sanchez was a blow to the team. Despite the loss, the team got defender Nils Guenther back from injury.
“Guenther played lights out,” Tieleman said. “Losing Diego was a big (loss) for us, but we feel like (Guenther) filled that gap pretty well.”
Game time between the Lancers and Warriors is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
