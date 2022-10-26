The Mount Marty Lancers men’s soccer team set a program record with their seventh win of the season as they defeated the Presentation College Saints 4-0 in Great Plains Athletic Conference action Wednesday at Crane-Youngworth Field.

“It’s fantastic to set the record for (wins in a) season,” Lancers head coach Oliver Tieleman said. “Also, we’ve got the most goals in program history this season. We’re trying to keep on chasing (goals). The most important thing going into (our next game against) Midland is making sure we’re winning as we go into the postseason. It doesn’t mean anything if we’re not progressing past here. We want to win that first playoff game (in program history).”

