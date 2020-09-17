NORFOLK, Neb. — Norfolk rallied past Yankton 13-7 in ninth grade football action on Thursday.
Yankton’s score came on a 20-yard pass from Lucas Kampshoff to Tucker Gilmore. Kampshoff passed for 200 yards, including eight passes to 105 yards for Gilmore. Kampshoff also rushed for 48 yards for the Bucks.
Defensively, Tyson Prouty had nine tackles and Shayler Platt had eight tackles for Yankton. Tristan Manuel added five stops.
Yankton, 1-3, hosts Brookings on Sept. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.