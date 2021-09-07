CANTON — Vermillion pushed the first three runners across to claim the girls’ title at the Canton Invitational cross country meet, held Tuesday in Canton.
Vermillion’s Taeli Barta (21:12.59), Callie Radigan (21:30.05) and Lydia Anderson (22:47.51) went 1-2-3 as Vermillion beat West Central 11 to 36 for the team title.
Dakota Valley beat out West Central 21 to 41 in the boys’ race. Vermillion was third with 43 points.
Dakota Valley’s Blake Schmiedt finished the 5,000-meter course in 17:57.66, beating out Elk Point-Jefferson’s Joe Cross (18:03.65). West Central’s Ben Strunk (18:36.99) was third, followed by Dakota Valley’s Jack Brown (18:38.55) and Vermillion’s Jacob Chasing Hawk (18:53.96).
Scotland Inv.
SCOTLAND — The Winner boys and Chamberlain girls claimed top honors in the 17-team Scotland Invitational cross country meet, held Tuesday in Scotland.
Winner claimed the boys’ title in the Class B-scored (3 runners) meet, 17 to 21. Ethan-Parkston and Gregory each scored 36 points, with E-P claiming the tiebreaker for third. Chamberlain (42) was fifth.
Chamberlain’s Dom Santiago won the 5,000-meter event in 16:24.84, nearly 26 seconds ahead of Kade Watson of Winner (16:50.73). Park Sinclair of Kimball-White Lake (17:03.14) was third, followed by Winner’s Joseph Laprath (17:31.98) and Irene-Wakonda’s Ethan Haich (17:46.94).
Chamberlain beat out KWL 10 to 17 for the girls’ title. Gregory (23) was third, followed by Ethan-Parkston (49) and Andes Central-Dakota Christian (58).
Chamberlain put three runners in the top six, led by Kinsey Evans’ winning time of 19:09.25 over the 5,000-meter course. Gregory’s Emma Thomas (19:41.11) was second, followed by Chamberlain’s Allison Hough (19:53.01).
Jesse James Inv.
GARRETSON — Beresford finished fourth in the boys’ division and sixth in the girls’ division of the Jesse James Invitational cross country meet, held Tuesday in Garretson.
Milbank won the boys’ title, 30 to 50 over Madison. Clark-Willow Lake and Beresford each scored 51 points, with CWL claiming the tiebreaker.
Milbank’s Nick Batchelor won the 5,000-meter race in 16:16.61, well ahead of Dell Rapids’ Josh Fletcher (17:53.90). Madison’s Dylan Gerdes (18:00.91), Beresford’s Cameron Wells (18:01.69) and CWL’s Tyler O’Neill (18:02.13) rounded out the first five.
Sioux Valley edged Milbank 35 to 36 for the girls’ title. Madison (75) was third.
Ashlynn Batchelor of Milbank won the girls’ race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 19:24.58, 15 seconds ahead of Sioux Valley’s Isabelle Bloker (19:39.85). Deubrook Area’s Ellie Olsen (21:11.02) was a distant third. Beresford was led by a sixth place finish from Ella Merriman (21:46.97).
