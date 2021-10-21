Volleyball Sub-Districts Set
Crofton's Caitlin Guenther, 7, and Jayden Jordan, 4, go up to try to block Wausa's Ali Lundberg, 10, during the championship match of the Knox County Volleyball Tournament, Oct. 12 in Bloomfield, Nebraska. Both Crofton and Wausa will host its respective Sub-District Tournaments when post-season play begins on Oct. 25.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

Crofton, Wausa To Host Volleyball Sub-Districts

LINCOLN, Neb. — Crofton and Wausa each earned the top seed and the right to host its respective Sub-District Volleyball Tournaments, as the Nebraska School Activities Association announced post-season pairings for Classes C2, D1 and D2.

Each Sub-District will begin on Monday, Oct. 25, with championships set for Tuesday, Oct. 26. Sub-District winners and four wild cards per class will advance to a district match on Oct. 30.

In Sub-District C2-5, Crofton (14-12) will face the winner of the opening round matchup between Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (21-11) and Hartington-Newcastle (9-20) in Monday’s late semifinal. Ponca (18-11) will face second-seeded Wakefield (17-10) in the early match.

In Sub-District D1-7, Wausa (16-10) is the top seed and will face the winner of the opening round match between Tri County Northeast (11-18) and Walthill (3-24). Second-seeded Osmond (11-13) will face Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-21) in the other match.

In Sub-District D1-8 at Spencer, Boyd County (13-15) is the top seed and will face the winner between Plainview (9-18) and Niobrara-Verdigre (5-19). Second-seeded Bloomfield (15-12) will face Creighton (13-11) in the other semifinal — the fourth meeting between the teams since Oct. 12.

In Sub-District D2-4 at Humphrey, Humphrey St. Francis (20-5) is the top seed and will face the winner between Winside (7-20) and St. Edward (3-17) in Monday’s late match. Second-seeded Riverside (13-9) will face Randolph (12-15) in the other semifinal.

In Sub-District D2-5 at Stuart, Stuart (23-4) is the top seed and will face the winner between Santee (14-13) and Chambers-Wheeler Central (4-23) in the late semifinal. Second-seeded Wynot (18-9) will face O’Neill St. Mary’s (17-11) in the other semifinal.

VOLLEYBALL

NEB. SUB-DISTRICTS

C2-5 AT CROFTON

Monday’s Matches

No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (21-11) vs. No. 5 Hartington-Newcastle (9-20), 5 p.m.

No. 2 Wakefield (17-10) vs. No. 3 Ponca (18-11), 6:15 p.m.

No. 1 Crofton (14-12) vs. LCC/HN winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Match

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

D1-7 AT WAUSA

Monday’s Matches

No. 4 Tri County Northeast (11-18) vs. No. 5 Walthill (3-24), 5 p.m.

No. 2 Osmond (11-13) vs. No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-21), 6:30 p.m.

No. 1 Wausa (16-10) vs. TCN/Walthill winner, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Match

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

D1-8 AT SPENCER

Monday’s Matches

No. 4 Plainview (9-18) vs. No. 5 Niobrara-Verdigre (5-19), 5 p.m.

No. 2 Bloomfield (15-12) vs. No. 3 Creighton (13-11), 6:15 p.m.

No. 1 Boyd County (13-15) vs. Plainview/NV winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Match

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

D2-4 AT HUMPHREY

Monday’s Matches

No. 4 Winside (7-20) vs. No. 5 St. Edward (3-17), 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Riverside (13-9) vs. No. 3 Randolph (12-15), 6 p.m.

No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (20-5) vs. Winside/SE winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Match

Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.

D2-5 AT STUART

Monday’s Matches

No. 4 Santee (14-13) vs. No. 5 Chambers-Wheeler Central (4-23), 5 p.m.

No. 2 Wynot (18-9) vs. No. 3 O’Neill St. Mary’s (17-11), 6:15 p.m.

No. 1 Stuart (23-4) vs. Santee/CWC winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Match

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

