Crofton, Wausa To Host Volleyball Sub-Districts
LINCOLN, Neb. — Crofton and Wausa each earned the top seed and the right to host its respective Sub-District Volleyball Tournaments, as the Nebraska School Activities Association announced post-season pairings for Classes C2, D1 and D2.
Each Sub-District will begin on Monday, Oct. 25, with championships set for Tuesday, Oct. 26. Sub-District winners and four wild cards per class will advance to a district match on Oct. 30.
In Sub-District C2-5, Crofton (14-12) will face the winner of the opening round matchup between Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (21-11) and Hartington-Newcastle (9-20) in Monday’s late semifinal. Ponca (18-11) will face second-seeded Wakefield (17-10) in the early match.
In Sub-District D1-7, Wausa (16-10) is the top seed and will face the winner of the opening round match between Tri County Northeast (11-18) and Walthill (3-24). Second-seeded Osmond (11-13) will face Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-21) in the other match.
In Sub-District D1-8 at Spencer, Boyd County (13-15) is the top seed and will face the winner between Plainview (9-18) and Niobrara-Verdigre (5-19). Second-seeded Bloomfield (15-12) will face Creighton (13-11) in the other semifinal — the fourth meeting between the teams since Oct. 12.
In Sub-District D2-4 at Humphrey, Humphrey St. Francis (20-5) is the top seed and will face the winner between Winside (7-20) and St. Edward (3-17) in Monday’s late match. Second-seeded Riverside (13-9) will face Randolph (12-15) in the other semifinal.
In Sub-District D2-5 at Stuart, Stuart (23-4) is the top seed and will face the winner between Santee (14-13) and Chambers-Wheeler Central (4-23) in the late semifinal. Second-seeded Wynot (18-9) will face O’Neill St. Mary’s (17-11) in the other semifinal.
VOLLEYBALL
NEB. SUB-DISTRICTS
C2-5 AT CROFTON
Monday’s Matches
No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (21-11) vs. No. 5 Hartington-Newcastle (9-20), 5 p.m.
No. 2 Wakefield (17-10) vs. No. 3 Ponca (18-11), 6:15 p.m.
No. 1 Crofton (14-12) vs. LCC/HN winner, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Match
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
D1-7 AT WAUSA
Monday’s Matches
No. 4 Tri County Northeast (11-18) vs. No. 5 Walthill (3-24), 5 p.m.
No. 2 Osmond (11-13) vs. No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-21), 6:30 p.m.
No. 1 Wausa (16-10) vs. TCN/Walthill winner, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Match
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
D1-8 AT SPENCER
Monday’s Matches
No. 4 Plainview (9-18) vs. No. 5 Niobrara-Verdigre (5-19), 5 p.m.
No. 2 Bloomfield (15-12) vs. No. 3 Creighton (13-11), 6:15 p.m.
No. 1 Boyd County (13-15) vs. Plainview/NV winner, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Match
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
D2-4 AT HUMPHREY
Monday’s Matches
No. 4 Winside (7-20) vs. No. 5 St. Edward (3-17), 4:30 p.m.
No. 2 Riverside (13-9) vs. No. 3 Randolph (12-15), 6 p.m.
No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (20-5) vs. Winside/SE winner, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Match
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
D2-5 AT STUART
Monday’s Matches
No. 4 Santee (14-13) vs. No. 5 Chambers-Wheeler Central (4-23), 5 p.m.
No. 2 Wynot (18-9) vs. No. 3 O’Neill St. Mary’s (17-11), 6:15 p.m.
No. 1 Stuart (23-4) vs. Santee/CWC winner, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Match
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
