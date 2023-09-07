In between a lightning delay, the Yankton Bucks recorded stretches of three goals in five minutes in the first half and four goals in a five-minute span in an 8-2 victory over the Brookings Bobcats Thursday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
“To start out quick gave us confidence,” said Bucks senior captain Simon Schulz.
Byron Jimenez got things going early for Yankton, burying a medium-range shot in the left corner of the net to give the Bucks a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute. Just over two minutes later, Kevin Ortiz took a 35-yard shot outside the box as he pinpointed the top right corner of the net to double the Bucks lead.
“I didn’t hesitate,” Ortiz said. “I got (the ball), looked up and they left me this big gap,” Ortiz said. “(My mindset was) to just take it. As I shot it, I didn’t expect it to go in, but then I saw it dip in and dip in. Once it went in, I was surprised and excited.”
In the 19th minute, Schulz headed Ortiz’ corner home to give Yankton a 3-0 lead.
“We had the first couple of corners to Kevin and he played them towards the penalty box,” Schulz said. “I told Kevin if he plays it towards the backside, I can get a header on it and score it. That’s exactly what he did. It was a nice play.”
The contest was delayed for 30 minutes at 4:53 p.m. at halftime due to lightning in the area. About 20 seconds of the second half were played before another lightning strike north of the stadium delayed the game another 30 minutes. The game resumed at 6:20 p.m. after continual lightning strikes reset the 30 minute “clock” used for lightning delays.
“All of us got a little stiff and tired,” Ortiz said. “But once we got back on the field, it was game time. We turned (our game) on again.”
The Bucks had a good start to the second half, as Tony Guitron’s clinical finish on a cross from Jack Pedersen increased Yankton’s advantage to 4-0 in the 43rd minute.
After Brookings’ Elie Wongondombi scored two quick goals in the 60th minute to cut the Bucks’ advantage from 4-0 to 4-2, senior defender Bennett Schade calmed the Yankton defensive back line down.
“He said, ‘Keep your head and calm it down. There’s no need to force it and play (too) fast. We can control the game and win it,’” Ortiz said.
Schulz, also a defender, added it was a critical point in the game and respected how Schade calmed the team down.
“I appreciate him for that because he’s a good leader for our team,” Schulz said.
“It’s been cool because it’s his first year playing on varsity. It’s been great to see him play. He didn’t get assigned captain but has (taken on) captain role with the way he leads vocally.”
Yankton reclaimed control of the contest as Jack Pedersen’s shot hit the inside of the crossbar and went in for a goal in the 65th minute. Anthony Alfonso, Lance Dannenbring and Christian Pacheco added goals to give Yankton a six-goal lead with 11 minutes remaining in the contest.
Bucks head coach Dave Dannenbring praised the team’s first touch after struggling with it Tuesday against Brandon Valley.
“We had a talk yesterday that you either do it or don't do it,” Coach Dannenbring said. “It's your choice, and they did it today. Having more room and better spacing (like in today’s game) gives you more room so you can focus on your touch and have a little cushion. That was the difference (today).”
Yankton improved to 5-2-1 on the season. Brookings dropped to 4-4.
The Bucks play against the Huron Tigers Tuesday. Game time is set for 4 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.