The Yankton Fury Fire split a pair of one-sided games against Wayne, Nebraska, in girls’ softball action on Thursday in Yankton.
Yankton scored an 11-4 victory.
Lainie Keller and Lucky Mason each doubled and singled, with Mason driving in three runs and Keller driving in two, to lead Yankton. Jenna Cox homered, driving in two runs. Kara Klemme, Ellie Wiese and Jadyn Hubbard each had a hit in the victory.
Ellie Wiese picked up the win.
Wayne won the other contest 14-1.
For Yankton, Cox went 2-for-2 with a home run. Emma Heine had the other Yankton hit.
Emma Wiese took the loss.
Parkston 14-12, Menno 1-0
MENNO — Parkston pounded out 26 runs on the way to a doubleheader sweep of Menno in girls’ softball action on Wednesday.
In the opener, Parkston scored eight runs in the first on the way to a 14-1 victory.
Kiauna Hargens went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI to lead Parkston. Sadie Lindeman also doubled twice. Lindsey Roth went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI. Emma Yost doubled and singled. Maci DeGeest and Emilea Cimpl each had two hits. Emma Poore tripled in the victory.
Hargens picked up the win, striking out six in the three-inning contest.
DeGeest tossed a three-inning no-hitter, striking out six, as Parkston won the nightcap 12-0.
Reese Reichert went 2-2 with a triple for Parkston (12-2). Cimpl doubled and singled. Allison Ziebart and Baylee Schoenfelder each had two hits. DeGeest and Roth each doubled. Yost and Lindeman each had a hit in the victory.
