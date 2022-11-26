LAS VEGAS—Fordham guard Anna DeWolfe scored 22 of her 26 points in the second half to rally the Rams to a 78-65 win against South Dakota on the final day of the Las Vegas Holiday Classic at Orleans Arena.

Asiah Dingle scored a game-high 27 points for Fordham, which moved to 4-3 on the season. The Rams trailed 39-35 at the half, but outscored South Dakota 27-12 in the third quarter and made nine second-half 3-pointers to get the win.

