NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Wausa finished 10th in the Nebraska State Class D Boys’ Golf Tournament, which concluded on Wednesday in North Platte.
Overton won the team title at 681, three strokes better than North Platte St. Patrick’s (684).
St. Patrick’s Teegan Sonneman (149) and Connor Hansenauer (151) finished 1-2 individually.
Creighton’s Gage Burns was the top area finisher, placing fifth with a two-day score of 161. He shot 76 on Wednesday, tied for the best score of the day.
Wausa scored 751 for the tournament, led by Michael Vanness’ two-day score of 174. Jaxon Claussen shot 180, Jonathan Nissen shot 189, Tug Dawson shot 208 and Vincent Vanness shot 236 for the event.
Class C
COLUMBUS, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic finished 10th and Tri County Northeast placed 14th in the Nebraska State Class C Boys’ Golf Tournament, which concluded on Wednesday in Columbus, Nebraska.
Columbus Scotus ran away with the team title, shooting 640 over the two-day event to beat Doniphan-Trumbull (671) by 31 strokes.
Palmyra’s Noah Carpenter won a three-hole playoff over Mitchell’s Cael Peters to win the individual title. Each player shot 155 over the two days.
Cedar Catholic finished at 748, led by Cazden Christensen’s 174. Jay Steffen shot 188, Kurtis Kathol finished at 193, Andrew Jones shot 197 and Weston Heine finished at 205 for the event.
Tri County Northeast shot 774, led by Nathan Oswald’s 173. Garrett Blanke shot 179, Ben Jorgensen shot 200, Brody Floyd finished at 227 and Ryan Anderson finished at 230 for the event.
Individually, Ponca’s Grant Sprakel finished at 182 and Reece Morten of Hartington-Newcastle finished at 185.
