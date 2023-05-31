SOFTBALL
S.D. STATE TOURN.
June 1-3 at Aberdeen
CLASS AA (Koehler Hall of Fame Field)
First Round, June 1
No. 1 S.F. Lincoln (16-2) vs. No. 8 Yankton, 10 a.m.
No. 4 S.F. Jefferson (15-4) vs. No. 5 S.F. Washington (13-5), 12:30 p.m.
No. 2 Harrisburg (17-3) vs. No. 7 Brandon Valley (10-6), 3 p.m.
No. 3 Brookings (14-3) vs. No. 6 O’Gorman (12-6), 5:30 p.m.
Consolation, June 2
Lincoln/Yankton loser vs. Jefferson/Washington loser, 10 a.m.
Harrisburg/BV loser vs. Brookings/O’Gorman loser, 12:30 p.m.
Semifinals, June 2
Lincoln/Yankton winner vs. Jefferson/Washington winner, 3 p.m.
Harrisburg/BV winner vs. Brookings/O’Gorman winner, 5:30 p.m.
Final Round, June 3
SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 10 a.m.
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 12:30 p.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 3 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS A (Players Softball Complex)
First Round, June 1
No. 1 Dell Rapids (11-1) vs. No. 8 Lennox (5-7), 10 a.m., Field C
No. 4 Madison (15-3) vs. No. 5 Tea Area (10-5), 12:30 p.m., Field D
No. 2 West Central (19-0) vs. No. 7 Beresford (10-10), 3 p.m., Field C
No. 3 Dakota Valley (16-8) vs. No. 6 Elk Point-Jefferson (10-7), 5:30 p.m., Field D
Consolation, June 2
DR/Lennox loser vs. Madison/Tea loser, 10 a.m., Field C
WC/Beresford loser vs. DV/EPJ loser, 12:30 p.m., Field D
Semifinals, June 2
DR/Lennox winner vs. Madison/Tea winner, 3 p.m., Field C
WC/Beresford winner vs. DV/EPJ winner, 5:30 p.m., Field D
Final Round, June 3
SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 10 a.m., Field C
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 12:30 p.m., Field D
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 3 p.m., Field C
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m., Field D
CLASS B (Players Softball Complex)
First Round, June 1
No. 1 Alcester-Hudson (12-1) vs. No. 8 Hanson (5-10), 10 a.m., Field A
No. 4 Bon Homme (13-4) vs. No. 5 Gayville-Volin (11-6), 12:30 p.m., Field B
No. 2 Arlington (14-4) vs. No. 7 Viborg-Hurley (8-9), 3 p.m., Field A
No. 3 Castlewood (10-5) vs. No. 6 Deuel (12-4), 5:30 p.m., Field B
Consolation, June 2
AH/Hanson loser vs. BH/GV loser, 10 a.m., Field A
Arlington/VH loser vs. Castlewood/Deuel loser, 12:30 p.m., Field B
Semifinals, June 2
AH/Hanson winner vs. BH/GV winner, 3 p.m., Field A
Arlington/VH winner vs. Castlewood/Deuel winner, 5:30 p.m., Field B
Final Round, June 3
SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 10 a.m., Field A
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 12:30 p.m., Field B
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 3 p.m., Field A
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m., Field B
VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
COED SAND LEAGUE
5/24 RESULTS: O’Malley’s Big Hitties def. Re Set /I-V Hydrations 21-5, 21-9, 21-18; Kicken Astec def. Ryken Tax & Book Keeping 21-7, 21-15, 21-17; Frick def. Bro’s 10-21, 21-15, 21-12; Date Night def. Sandy Beavers 21-18, 17-21, 21-15; Care Close to Home def. MoJo’S Rough Sets 21-10, 16-21, 21-13; Calm Your Tips def. Edward Jones 21-13, 19-21, 21-18; Here for Ben’s Beer def. Czeckers 22-20, 21-15, 20-22; Astec Attackers def. Day Drinkers 21-15, 21-4, 21-11
WOMEN’S SAND LEAGUE
5/25 RESULTS: All About That Ace def. Volly Llamas 21-11, 21-17, 16-21; Sand Eaters def. Cracking Knees 21-1, 21-3, 21-6; Cuka Digger’s def. I Got It….Or Not 18-21, 21-16, 21-16; The Walnut def. Serves of Steel 21-19, 21-15, 21-12; Astec Aces def. Block Party 25-23, 21-16, 16-21; The Lemonade Stand def. Bumping Ugly 15-21, 21-19, 21-12
GOLF
LAKEVIEW GOLF COURSE
LADIES LEAGUE
LOW GROSS: Dana List 38
LOW NET: Dana List 31, Becky Folkers 31, Sue Bruening 31
STANDINGS: Marianne Merkel-Kathy Nelson 26, Mary Klug-Sheri Moser 22, Amy Westrum-Jena Nelson 18, Sue Bruening-Helene Hegge-Jolene Steffen 16, Norma Garvey-Katie Tramp 16, Barb Dooley-Pat Case 15, Dana List-Morgan Zavadil-Chelsea Law 14, Nicole Schmitz-Laurie Baily 8, Becky Folkers-Whitney Miller-Kelli Heiter 4, Deb Orwig-Linda Fox 1
