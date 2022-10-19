Quest For Four
Hartington's Carson Noecker sets the pace during the varsity boys' race of the Bloomfield Inv./Lewis & Clark Conference cross country meet earlier this month. The senior will try to become the first Nebraska boys' runner to win four individual state cross country titles in the Class C boys' race at the Nebraska State Meet, Friday in Kearney, Nebraska.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

KEARNEY, Neb. — “History” is the key word when looking at Friday’s Nebraska State Cross Country Meet.

— Will Hartington’s Carson Noecker become the first Nebraska boy to win four individual state cross country titles?

