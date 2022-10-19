KEARNEY, Neb. — “History” is the key word when looking at Friday’s Nebraska State Cross Country Meet.
— Will Hartington’s Carson Noecker become the first Nebraska boy to win four individual state cross country titles?
— Will the Crofton girls defend their Class D title, adding to their state-record 20 championships?
— Will Crofton’s Jordyn Arens become the 15th Nebraska girl to win three individual state titles?
— Will Duane Wilken’s Bloomfield-Wausa squads add to their historic season, which saw Wilken qualify both a boys’ and girls’ team for the first time in his 50-year career?
The answers will begin to unfold at noon, with the Class D boys’ race followed by the Class C boys’ race. The Class D girls’ race is set for 1 p.m., with the Class C girls’ race at 1:30 p.m. Awards for Class C and Class D will take place at 2 p.m.
Here is a look at the area teams that qualified athletes:
Class C
Bloomfield-Wausa
In his five-decade career, Duane Wilken regularly took boys’ and girls’ teams to the Nebraska State Cross Country Meet. They just didn’t both go in the same year.
Until now.
The Bloomfield-Wausa girls are making their sixth straight trip to Kearney, with the boys joining in for the first time in that run.
“I’m pretty excited about that,” Wilken said. “I’m hoping they both can be in the top 10. Anything can happen, but top-10 would be a real feather in our caps.”
The B-W girls, who finished 10th a year ago, are led by senior Christina Martinson, a two-time state placewinner.
“Christina is a fine runner and a great person,” Wilken said.
Senior Madie Ziegler, junior Carrylee Martinson and sophomore Tiernee Freeman all return from last year’s state meet. They are joined by juniors Hadley Vanness and Addison Wynia.
“They have really stuck together,” Wilken said. “They’re a really good group of kids to work with.”
On the boys’ side, B-W returns senior Addison Smith, who just missed the podium with an 18th place finish a year ago. Juniors Tyler Hanson and Cade Wakeley, and freshmen Tomik Duffy and Luke Woockman round out the state roster.
“So far the boys have been running really well,” Wilken said. “They have been really impressive.”
Hartington
After a 12th place team finish a year ago, Hartington (Hartington-Newcastle and Hartington Cedar Catholic) is hoping for a bit more. And they’ve done the work to get there.
“Every one of our runners has gotten stronger, all the way down to the 13th runner,” said Hartington head coach Mandy Hochstein. “It’s been a lot of fun.”
Three-time defending Class C champion Carson Noecker has, for good reason, drawn much of the attention from the rest of the state. The senior is undefeated on the season, including running a 13:49.7 in the Woodbridge Classic last month in California.
“Carson is running like Carson,” Hochstein said. “With him, we’ve looked at targeting his PR (personal record) rather than his UNK (meet) time.”
Seniors Alan Santiago and Lukas Wortmann also return from a year ago, as does sophomore Cole Rosener.
“Alan is dedicated. Lukas is steady,” Hochstein said. “I’d like to see Cole medal (top 15), but it will be a tough feat in that boys’ race.”
Sophomores Adam and Alex Elks have also run well this season.
The Hartington team is ranked 11th in the final cross country coaches’ poll of the season. But Hochstein knows those rankings don’t mean much when teams line up.
“I’m always a little optimistic,” she said. “We’ve had a team ranked 11th or 12 that ended up third. I’m just hoping they run the race of the season.”
Hartington also brings one girl to state, Ava Noecker. The sophomore finished 67th at state a year ago.
“She’s been running well, posting PR’s all the way through,” Hochstein said. “I think it’s possible for her to end up in the top 15.”
Class D
Creighton
Creighton freshman Conner Rohrer earned a spot in the Class D boys’ race. He finished 11th in the District D-4 race last week in Ainsworth.
Crofton
The Crofton girls, on paper, are a young squad. The team’s chances at defending their Class D state championship improved greatly when the young standouts grew into leaders, noted head coach Mickey Doerr.
“Jordyn (Arens) has always been our fastest runner,” he said. “This year she and Elizabeth (Wortmann) have grown into their roles as leaders.
Arens, the two-time defending individual champion, and Wortmann, 59th a year ago, are both juniors on a squad that has no seniors headed to state. Sophomore Rylie Arens, 17th a year ago, also returns.
“It was a roller coaster ride at the beginning of the season,” Doerr said. “The Norfolk Catholic meet was a turning point. They’ve been getting better and better every week.”
The returning trio are joined by freshmen Emily Guenther and Sophia Wortmann at state.
Arens, who is trying to break a school record she shares with 1980s great Karla Kube by winning a third state title, has grown as a runner this season, Doerr noted.
“Last year she struggled with recovery. This year she’s taken recovery a lot more seriously, and she’s done better across the board because of it.”
Arens will be quite familiar with the pack trying to unseat her. Nine of the top 10 and 12 of the top 15 from a year ago return.
“No one’s going to feel sorry for her if she has a bad day,” Doerr said. “For Jordyn, and for the team, they definitely need to run their best if they want the kind of success that they’ve had in the past.”
Ponca
Junior Brody Taylor will try to move up at least one spot and earn a medal in the Class D boys’ race. He finished 16th a year ago.
Tri County Northeast
The Wolfpack sent one athlete to state, junior Rhyanne Mackling.
