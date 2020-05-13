Although some teams may play non-league games before, league play in amateur baseball this season will not begin until May 31, the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association (SDABA) announced Wednesday after a Tuesday evening Zoom board meeting.
The South Central League, comprised of 10 area teams, had originally planned to begin its league schedule Thursday, but all leagues can kick off their schedules Sunday, May 31.
SDABA president Dale Weber said teams are allowed to play non-league games before that date, as a few already have (Tabor is also scheduled to host Mount Vernon on Thursday night).
A number of coronavirus-related safety precautions were also finalized at Tuesday’s meeting, according to Weber.
* Players will be permitted to stand outside the dugouts to ensure six feet of social distancing
* Home plate umpires can either stand behind the catcher or from behind the mound
* Players will be encouraged to wear batting gloves
* Players will be encouraged to not share equipment
* Hand sanitizer will be provided in the dugouts
* There will be no post-game handshakes
* Fans will be encouraged to wear masks
Following the Sunday decision by the American Legion National Organization to cancel American Legion baseball this season, the SDABA will maintain its dual participation rules for legion-aged players.
For Legion players who will have some kind of independent season, they will still follow the same rules as before, according to Weber: They will not be able to pitch for their amateur team until their independent (legion) season is completed, and if they don’t have an independent season, they will still follow the pitch count rules for their amateur team.
Also finalized at Tuesday’s meeting was the addition of five new teams this season and their assignment to leagues.
* Yankton Lakers (Class A, South Central League)
* Baltic (Class A, Sioux Empire League)
* Renner Over-38 (Class B, Sioux Empire League)
* Lennox/Worthing/Chancellor (Class B, State Line League)
* Sisseton/Bryant (Class B, Eastern Dakota League)
