MITCHELL – The Menno Mad Frogs could not recover from a rough start, dropping a 13-3 decision to the Plankinton F&M Bankers in the second round of the South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament on Sunday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
Trevor Salmonson had three hits and three RBI to lead Plankinton, which will face Dimock-Emery in the quarterfinals on Thursday night. Former Mount Marty standout Cole Knippling had two doubles. Another former Lancer, Josh Enquist, had two hits and two RBI.
Also for the Bankers, Preston Kristensen had two hits. Chris Hill posted a hit and two RBI. Travis Gant, Trevor Boyd and Josh Geppert each had a hit. Former Yankton prep standout Sheldon Gant added two RBI and two runs scored in the victory.
Macon Oplinger posted two hits and two RBI for Menno. Tyler Miller and Spencer Schultz each had two hits. Dylan Lehr scored twice in the contest.
Ryland DeVries struck out eight in the seven-inning contest for the win. Oplinger took the loss, striking out six in his five innings of work. Jamison Kleinsasser struck out three in two innings of relief for the Mad Frogs.
Menno put itself behind the eight ball in the first inning, when three errors and two free passes allowed the Bankers to cash in for five runs on just one hit.
“We started terrible,” said Menno manager Ryan Liebl. “We couldn’t make plays.”
Menno had baserunners in each of the first four innings, but didn’t get on the board until the fifth. With the Mad Frogs trailing 12-0, Lehr reached on an error and scored on an Oplinger single. The Mad Frogs took advantage of Bankers’ miscues in each of the next two innings, but could not avoid the run-rule ending to the season.
“At least we fought hard,” Liebl said. “We tried to extend the game, but we fell just short of that.”
The Mad Frogs finished last in the South Central League, but won two elimination games in the District 6B Tournament to earn their way to state. Menno added to that run by claiming a first-round victory this past Thursday.
“We were better than our record,” Liebl noted. “We’re disappointed to lose by run rule, but we were happy we were here.”
And Liebl expects the Mad Frogs “being here” at state will continue to be a regular occurrence.
“We have 23 guys on our roster, and we finally have a feeder program again,” he said, referring to the Scotland-Menno American Legion baseball team. “Hopefully we can bounce back after this season.”
