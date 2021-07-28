The Yankton School District has adult activity passes for the 2021-22 school year on sale.
These passes may be purchased at the YSD Administration Building during regular business honors. Student activity passes can only be purchased at the school where a child attends, also during regular business hours.
Adult activity tickets will also be available for purchase at the Yankton High School soccer scrimmage at Crane-Youngworth Field on Aug. 7, the ninth grade orientation and volleyball, cheer and dance parent meetings on Aug. 10 at the YHS Commons, the football parents meeting on Aug. 11 at YHS, the home soccer opener on Aug. 13 at Crane-Youngworth, the Fall Sports Kickoff on Aug. 16 at YHS and the home football opener on Aug. 27 at Crane-Youngworth.
