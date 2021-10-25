LAWRENCE, Kan. – South Dakota men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams dropped a trio of duals during a two-day Kansas Tri-Duals held Friday and Saturday at the Robinson Natatorium.
The Coyote men, making their season debut, dropped a dual to Missouri State, 174-158 while the women’s team fell twice, suffering a 269-82 loss to Kansas and a 222.5-129.5 setback to Missouri State.
South Dakota men won five individual events and two relays in its dual while the women’s team had Stella Fairbanks earn a victory in the one-meter diving competition.
A pair of freshmen, Adam Fisher and Jack Berdahl, making their collegiate debuts swam to individual victories for the men’s squad and both swam, along with Aidan Gantenbein and Zachary Kopp on a winning 200 medley relay quartet.
Fisher, from Windlake, Wisconsin, won the 100 back in 51.28 while he also finished third in the 200 back in 1:55.84.
Berdahl, from Littleton, Colorado, captured the 100 breaststroke in 58.30 and Kopp took first in his specialty, the 50 free in 21.55.
Kopp teamed with Brady Torborg, Jake Leichner and Charlie Bean to win the 200 free relay in 1:24.78.
William Johnston, a senior driver from Omaha, Nebraska, won both diving events, scoring 242.20 in the one-meter event and 209.80 in the three-meter competition.
Mack Sathre, a junior, had a pair of runner-up finishes, touching the wall in 58.42 to place second behind Berdahl in the 100 breaststroke while also swimming to second in the 200 IM in 1:55.92.
Jacob Won was second in the 1000 free (10:07.33) and earned a third in the 200 butterfly.
Griffin Wolner in the 400 IM (4:16.25), Leichner in the 200 breast (2:10.45) and Bean in the 100 free (47.10) all posted runner-up finishes.
Runner-up finishes for the women’s team came from Naomi Bingham in the one-meter diving event and Isabel Fairbanks in the 200 breaststroke (2:28.61).
Mairead Powers, a freshman, moved into the Coyote Top 10 charts in a pair of events as she now sits 10th all-time in the 1,000 free with a 10:37.84 and ninth all-time in the 200 backstroke with a 2:06.82.
South Dakota will host the Coyote Extravaganza on Nov. 5-6 inside the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.