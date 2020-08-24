WATERTOWN — Harrisburg claimed six of 12 first place votes to take the top spot in the South Dakota Class A Fastpitch Coaches’ Poll, announced late Sunday night.
O’Gorman and Lincoln, which each received three first place votes, ranked second and third.
Yankton was one of the four teams outside of the top five and receiving votes.
TOP 5: 1, Harrisburg (6 first place votes) 45 points; 2, O’Gorman (3) 43; 3, Sioux Falls Lincoln (3) 39; 4, Brandon Valley 35; 5, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 24
RECEIVING VOTES: Rapid City Stevens, Sioux Falls Washington, Brookings, Yankton
