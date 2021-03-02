VERMILLION — Members of the South Dakota women’s triathlon team will compete at a pair of meets in Florida over the next two weeks. It will be the first races for the Coyotes in a calendar year, who were gearing up for the Sarasota Triathlon a year ago when collegiate athletics shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
First up for the Coyotes is the Clermont Challenge held at Lake Louisa State Park in Clermont, Florida. South Dakota’s squad of 10 athletes will split between three races throughout the day on Saturday, March 6.
The following weekend, the Coyotes will compete at Sarasota’s USA Triathlon Elite and Junior Elite races on Saturday, March 13. The race will be held at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida.
The Coyotes are the two-time USA Triathlon Collegiate National Runners-Up. Junior Leah Drengenberg became the first Coyote to earn All-America honors with a third-place finish at the national meet in 2019.
