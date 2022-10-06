For the first time in program history, Mount Marty will play under the lights at Crane-Youngworth Field, as the Lancers (2-3, 1-3 GPAC) host Dordt (2-2, 2-2 GPAC). Start time is set for 7 p.m.
The contest is just the second night game in Lancer history, both this season. MMU opened with a Thursday night game at Presentation.
The Lancer offense has been balanced between the run game and pass game.
Quarterback Ken Gay II has thrown for 963 yards and seven touchdowns, completing 57.3 percent of his passes. Jonah Miyazawa (16-440, 3 TD), Rex Ryken (15-151, 1 TD), Austin Vigants (11-106) and Isaiah Thompson (10-72) have been primary targets in the pass game. Trey Hansen (115 yards) has taken two of his five catches to the endzone, including a 50-yard score last week against Northwestern.
Thompson (57-293, 3 TD) and Tyree Morrison (37-178, 5 TD) have been a solid 1-2 punch in the run game for the Lancers, who average 4.0 yards per carry as a team.
Drew Pendleton (44 tackles) has been the defensive leader for the Lancers, averaging nearly nine tackles per game while recording 6.5 tackles for loss. Brandon Dannenbring (34 tackles) and Joshua Pickthorn (31 tackles) have also been among the defensive stoppers.
Dordt focuses on both running the ball and stopping the run. While the Defenders have just two players averaging more than 50 yards per game on the ground — Kade McDaniel (56-255, 2 TD) and Nick Wellen (44-223, 2 TD), they have held opposing rushers to 2.3 yards per carry on the season and have allowed just one rushing touchdown in four games.
McDaniel has started all four games at quarterback for Dordt, passing for 441 yards and five touchdowns while completing just 42 percent of his passes. Hayden Large (8-155, 2 TD) and Ethan Thomas (9-139, 2 TD) have been the primary targets.
Defensively, Ian MacDonald (34 tackles, 2 TFL) and Bryce Christian (30 tackles, 5 TFL) have been the leading stoppers. Daniel Jungling has three of the team’s six interceptions.
Dordt won last year’s meeting 63-21. The Lancers led that contest 14-7 after one quarter.
