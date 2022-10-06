Lancers Playing Under The Lights
Buy Now

Mount Marty cheerleaders lead the team onto the field prior to the Lancers' home-opener football game against Midland on Sept. 17 at Crane-Youngworth Field. The Lancers will play their first-ever home night game tonight (Friday), hosting Dordt at 7 p.m.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

For the first time in program history, Mount Marty will play under the lights at Crane-Youngworth Field, as the Lancers (2-3, 1-3 GPAC) host Dordt (2-2, 2-2 GPAC). Start time is set for 7 p.m.

The contest is just the second night game in Lancer history, both this season. MMU opened with a Thursday night game at Presentation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.